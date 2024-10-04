Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping nearly every industry, driving efficiencies, innovations and new ways of doing business. Business consulting—a profession built on human relationships and personalized expertise—is no exception. The impact of AI in consulting is evident through tools such as AI-powered assistants, agents and assets that enhance service delivery.

Consultants have traditionally relied on labor-intensive processes to generate data-driven recommendations. With advancements in AI, particularly generative AI and large language models (LLMs), these tasks can now be completed more quickly, accurately and at scale. AI-driven tools automate routine tasks like data analysis, financial modeling and performance tracking, freeing consultants to focus on higher-level strategy and innovation. This shift increases productivity, accelerates insights and ultimately delivers more value to clients and stakeholders.

AI tools for consulting also improve project management by automating routine tasks and tracking client needs and progress. These tools also give clients greater control by offering self-service options for tasks like data analysis and reporting, allowing them to manage some processes independently while consultants focus on higher-level work.

This shift turns consultants from traditional advisors into outcome accelerators, helping clients harness AI for long-term success. Integrating best AI practices such as AI platform solutions, gen AI, machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and search engine optimization (SEO) into consulting workflows allows firms to alter their focus. Consultants can concentrate on strategy, digital transformation, optimizing customer data and fostering customer relationship management (CRM) while AI efficiently handles technical and operational tasks.



