Reshoring manufacturing to the US: The role of AI, automation and digital labor

Below, we look at two case studies—the semiconductor industry and EV batter manufacturing—which show how digital labor can help address the challenges of reshoring manufacturing to the US.

Case study 1: Semiconductors

The semiconductor industry provides a pertinent example of reshoring challenges and solutions that could be applied. Semiconductors are essential components for critical industries like computers and communications, but disruptions to their supply chain threaten the global economy.

The current semiconductor supply chain is global and complex, with design, equipment manufacturing, fabrication, and assembly happening in different countries. The US’s share of fabrication has declined from 37% in 1990 to only 12% currently. To meet capacity for critical applications, the US needs to add about 18-20 new semiconductor fabrication plants (“fabs”), requiring 70-90,000 new jobs—a 50% increase over the current workforce. However, many semiconductor manufacturing roles are declining due to automation while engineering roles are rising. This creates a need for upskilling and reskilling of the existing workforce.

Digital technologies can help address the workforce challenges in the semiconductor industry. AI-powered tools can identify skills gaps and provide personalized training programs to cross-skill employees. Digital twin technology can simulate and optimize production processes, reducing the need for physical prototypes and accelerating the development of new products. Collaborative robots can work alongside human workers to perform repetitive tasks, freeing up human workers to focus on higher-value tasks.

Implementing digital technologies requires upfront investment, but it can lead to more efficient, cost-effective production overall. Reshoring semiconductor manufacturing to the U.S. can also reduce supply chain risks, improve proximity to customers and markets and create an ecosystem of suppliers and innovation. It can also help address the skilled workforce gap by creating new job opportunities and upskilling the existing workforce.

In conclusion, the semiconductor industry provides a compelling example of how digital labor can help address the challenges of reshoring manufacturing to the US. By leveraging digital technologies, companies can overcome workforce, technical and economic challenges and achieve strategic benefits.

Case study 2: EV battery manufacturing

EV battery manufacturing in the US presents unique challenges in workforce, technology, and economics. However, as with the previous example of semiconductor manufacturing, these challenges can be addressed through the adoption of AI, automation and digital labour.

The global EV battery supply chain is largely centered in Asia. To meet its ambitious EV goals, the US needs to increase domestic battery manufacturing capacity. This requires significant infrastructure expansion and workforce training. Automation can address workforce challenges by taking over repetitive tasks, freeing up the workforce for more complex tasks. Digital twins can simulate the battery production process, allowing for testing and optimization before actual implementation. Implementing these technologies requires significant upfront investment. However, automation can lead to more efficient, cost-effective production, enabling US manufacturers to compete globally. It can also contribute to reducing battery pack costs, a major component of overall EV costs.

EV battery manufacturing located in the US can also provide strategic benefits. It can secure the supply chain, reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, foster innovation, contribute to job growth, and help bridge the skills gap.