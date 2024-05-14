When employees choose to go their own way—a practice known as maverick buying—they’re foregoing all the pricing advantages and other efficiencies that are built into standardized buying channels. The more widespread the maverick activity, the bigger the impact on the bottom line.

For this global manufacturing company, a producer of advanced cables with operations spread across 50 countries, the incentives for curbing nonstandard procurement practices were significant. As the company’s process owner points out, so were the challenges. “We recognized at a high level that noncompliant purchasing was a relatively widespread phenomenon,” she says. “What we lacked was a way to pinpoint how, where and to what extent it was happening.”

One particularly potent impetus for action was the desire to apply robotic process automation (RPA) tools to the procure-to-pay (P2P) cycle. In the realm of procurement, noncompliant purchasing—such as when an invoice is created without a matching purchase order (PO)—generates “exceptions” that require manual handling. Given that automation largely relies on standardized processes, it’s self-evident that exceptions and automation don’t mix. So minimizing exceptions is a priority.

But first you have to find them. And the best evidence at hand is the company’s SAP ERP data flows.

Indeed, to the procurement owner, seeing what’s happening at a granular, data-driven level is critical to real process optimization. “In the context of our long-term digital transformation roadmap,” she explains, “we believe gaining transparency into our process flows is an essential prerequisite to our automation efforts.”