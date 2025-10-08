What is AI network monitoring?

It uses AI systems to process network data streams in real time, learn what constitutes normal network behavior, and use established baselines to detect deviations in network activity. AI-driven monitoring strategies can help network operators overcome the limitations of traditional rule-based and manual methods, which are often insufficient for the scale, complexity and sophistication of today’s networks.

Traditional network monitoring tools rely on periodic polling, static rules and device-centric metrics, making it suitable for simpler, smaller networks. But modern computing networks are neither simple nor small. They span diverse, dynamic global environments and hybrid cloud infrastructures with thousands of interconnected devices. For example, the average multicloud environment spans 12 different services and platforms.

Advanced networks also produce tremendous amounts of data, compared to more traditional networks. The majority (86%) of tech leaders find that traditional monitoring methods simply cannot keep pace with the volume and speed with which modern networks generate data. Therefore, they require more sophisticated monitoring tools and practices.

AI network monitoring tools enable continuous analysis of massive telemetry datasets (including traffic flows, logs, tracing data and user interactions) from on-premises data centers and cloud environments, providing broader visibility into network activity. Using intelligent algorithms, AI tools can detect anomalies, predict component failures and provide remediation guidance, enabling network engineers and administrators to predict potential network issues before they cause operational disruptions (or affect the user experience).

As such, AI-powered network monitoring helps businesses implement more effective network management practices for smarter, faster, more resilient enterprise computing networks.