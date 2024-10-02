What is AI computing?

This process, which is critical to many cutting-edge technologies like generative AI, edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT), relies on the development of AI models through the training of an algorithm on large data sets.

In the last few years, AI has arguably become the most transformative technology of our time, underpinning breakthroughs across many industries, such as tech, finance, healthcare, retail, entertainment and more. AI computing and the systems and processes that enable it are at the heart of many these transformations.

AI computing has many real-world applications, and the market for its services is growing exponentially. According to Forbes, 64% of businesses in 2024 said they expected AI to increase productivity, with its market forecast to reach a stunning USD 407 billion by 20271.