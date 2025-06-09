WWDC25: Apple’s quieter AI play is a developer power move

During WWDC, Apple introduced a new generation of LLMs, developed to enhance the Apple Intelligence features, and launched the Foundation Models framework. With this framework, developers will be able to join a suite of tools and tap into Apple’s on-device foundation language model.

“We crafted these generative models to power the wide range of intelligent features integrated across our platforms,” Ruoming Pang, a Distinguished Engineer at Apple AI/ML, wrote on LinkedIn.

The models have improved tool-use and reasoning capabilities, are faster, more efficient and are built to support 15 languages. They are also optimized for Apple silicon and Private Cloud Compute, and include a 3-billion parameter model.

“Giving the developers access to Apple’s AI models, being able to basically play with these models, fine-tune them—I think that that’s really powerful,” says Kaoutar El Maghraoui, a Principal Research Scientist at IBM Research, in an interview with IBM Think.

Another interesting release for developers: Xcode 26. Available on beta versions, Xcode 26 will help developers connect the LLM of their choice directly in their coding experience to generate code, fix bugs or generate documentation.