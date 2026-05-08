Only 25% of workers are using AI. Here’s how tech leaders are changing that.

Only 25% of workers use AI regularly as part of their job—even though 86% of CEOs think their people are ready for it, according to this year’s CEO study from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV).

“Rewiring the C-suite: The fast track to 2030,” which surveyed more than 2,000 chief executives globally, makes the picture sharper. Eighty-three percent of CEOs said they believe AI success depends more on people’s adoption than on the technology itself. So leaders know that AI matters, and they believe in their people, and yet three quarters of their workforce still isn’t regularly using AI.

The C-suite is responding. The study found that 76% of organizations now have a Chief AI Officer, up from 26% only a year ago. Fifty-nine percent of CEOs expect the Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO)’s influence will increase over the next few years, and 77% believe talent and technology leadership roles are converging.