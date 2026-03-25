The financial world is tokenizing. Blink and you’ll miss it.

Tokenization, a core pillar of decentralized finance (DeFi), gives financial institutions capabilities the traditional monetary system cannot. As the report notes, “Tokenization enables the instantaneous transfer of assets and value anywhere, including across borders, at any time and at a fraction of traditional costs.”

Because on-chain transactions are recorded on an immutable shared ledger, they offer built-in transparency and reduce reliance on slow intermediaries to establish trust. That decreased friction can mean lower cost. Still, Ramamurthy cautions that tokenization “does not replace the essential safeguards required for secure asset movement.” Instead, he explains that it can strengthen fraud detection, compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) rules, tax handling, privacy protections and alignment with regulatory standards across borders.

“Tokenization” may still bring to mind Bitcoin, NFTs and Guy Fawkes masks, but DeFi of the future looks very different. In many cases, the coin of the realm will be the stablecoin: a digital currency pegged to a real-world asset such as the US dollar. On-chain finance also enables smart contracts—pre-determined rules that if certain conditions are met, this triggers specific actions with the funds. In effect, money becomes programmable.

The report noted, for example, that retail banks can execute real estate purchases and cross-border settlements without the slow escrow process by pre-programming a smart contract to release funds when, for example, a property’s title insurance clears. The report explains how all manner of financial institutions can leverage tokenization, be they retail, commercial or corporate banks; asset managers; or payment networks.