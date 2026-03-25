Street-level view of a financial executive walking at Sao Paulo’s financial district, while holding an smartphone.
Banking Artificial Intelligence Asset management

The financial world is tokenizing. Blink and you’ll miss it.

By Euny Hong
Published 25 March 2026

You’ve probably heard the expression, “First very slowly, then all at once.” When it comes to living in a tokenized world—one in which banks and governments create a new monetary system by putting assets on the blockchain—we may be nearing the end of the “very slowly” phase. And according to a new IBM Institute for Business Value report, 2026 Global Outlook for Banking and Financial Markets: Banking in the Tokenized Economy, the “all at once” moment could be rapidly approaching.

“By 2030, tokenized assets, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) won’t be experimental,” wrote report author Shanker Ramamurthy, Global Managing Partner of Banking and Financial Markets at IBM Consulting. “They’ll be table stakes.”

What is tokenization?

Tokenization, a core pillar of decentralized finance (DeFi), gives financial institutions capabilities the traditional monetary system cannot. As the report notes, “Tokenization enables the instantaneous transfer of assets and value anywhere, including across borders, at any time and at a fraction of traditional costs.”

Because on-chain transactions are recorded on an immutable shared ledger, they offer built-in transparency and reduce reliance on slow intermediaries to establish trust. That decreased friction can mean lower cost. Still, Ramamurthy cautions that tokenization “does not replace the essential safeguards required for secure asset movement.” Instead, he explains that it can strengthen fraud detection, compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) rules, tax handling, privacy protections and alignment with regulatory standards across borders.

“Tokenization” may still bring to mind Bitcoin, NFTs and Guy Fawkes masks, but DeFi of the future looks very different. In many cases, the coin of the realm will be the stablecoin: a digital currency pegged to a real-world asset such as the US dollar. On-chain finance also enables smart contracts—pre-determined rules that if certain conditions are met, this triggers specific actions with the funds. In effect, money becomes programmable.

The report noted, for example, that retail banks can execute real estate purchases and cross-border settlements without the slow escrow process by pre-programming a smart contract to release funds when, for example, a property’s title insurance clears. The report explains how all manner of financial institutions can leverage tokenization, be they retail, commercial or corporate banks; asset managers; or payment networks.

The latest tech news, backed by expert insights

Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.

What happens when tokenization meets AI?

Agentic AI goes hand in hand with tokenization; in fact, it accelerates it, according to the report. “AI enables digital barter, automated portfolio rebalancing and peer-to-peer exchanges without traditional currency,” wrote Ramamurthy. “This unlocks new monetization and engagement opportunities, making custodians active orchestrators of value flows at the center of tokenized finance.”

Smart contracts also allow banks to offer fractional ownership to their clients—i.e., breaking down illiquid or hard-to-divide assets like real estate and even Picassos into smaller bits, thereby creating brand-new asset classes and making it easier for ordinary people to become investors.

Read the report for a detailed checklist on preparing your financial institution for a tokenized future.

Euny Hong

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Resources

The enterprise in 2030: Engineered for perpetual innovation

Discover our five predictions about what will define the most successful enterprises in 2030 and the steps leaders can take to gain an AI-first advantage.
Start realizing ROI: A practical guide to agentic AI

Discover ways to get ahead, successfully scaling AI across your business with real results.
Level up your AI expertise

Purchase an individual or multi-user subscription today to access our full catalog of over 100 online courses. Expand your skills across a wide range of our products at a low price.
From AI projects to profits: How agentic AI can sustain financial returns

Learn how organizations are shifting from launching AI in disparate pilots to using it to drive transformation at the core.

Explore IBM Granite

IBM Granite® is a family of open, high performance and trusted AI models designed for business and optimized to scale your AI applications. Explore options across language, code, time series and guardrails.
IBM AI Academy

Led by top IBM thought leaders, the curriculum is designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth.
Unlock the power of generative AI and ML

Learn how to confidently incorporate generative AI and machine learning into your business.
How to thrive in this new era of AI with trust and confidence

Dive into the three critical elements of a strong AI strategy: creating a competitive edge, scaling AI across the business and advancing trustworthy AI.
Related solutions
IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™ 

Easily design scalable AI assistants and agents, automate repetitive tasks and simplify complex processes with IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™.

 Explore watsonx Orchestrate
Artificial intelligence solutions

Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.

 Explore AI solutions
Artificial intelligence consulting and services

IBM Consulting AI services help reimagine how businesses work with AI for transformation.

 Explore AI services
Take the next step

Whether you choose to customize pre-built apps and skills or build and deploy custom agentic services using an AI studio, the IBM watsonx platform has you covered.

  1. Explore watsonx Orchestrate
  2. Explore watsonx.ai