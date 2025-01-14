World models help AI learn what five-year-olds know about gravity

The Cosmos platform includes foundation models that can generate physics-based simulations for training AI systems, along with advanced tools that NVIDIA says can process and label 20 million hours of video in just two weeks using its Blackwell platform—a task that would take over three years with traditional CPU processing.

While other AI models generate text or images, Cosmos focuses on physics-based interactions in industrial and driving environments. Developers can customize the system with their data, like footage from warehouse robots or autonomous test drives. The platform has already attracted partners like Uber, which sees it as a potential fast track to autonomous vehicles.

NVIDIA is releasing the models under an open license through platforms like Hugging Face. CEO Jensen Huang calls it a potential "ChatGPT moment" for robotics, suggesting world foundation models could democratize physical AI, much like how large language models (LLMs) transformed text generation.

Armand Ruiz, an VP of Product at IBM Software focused on AI platforms, weighed in on the Cosmos project in a LinkedIn post, calling the robot-training system a "technical masterpiece.”. The open-source system, trained on 20 million hours of real-world footage, represents Nvidia's attempt to create foundation models for robotic movement and interaction.

"The best is the project is Open Source!" Ruiz wrote, noting that Cosmos can simulate scenarios like boxes falling in warehouses and allows companies to customize training with their own data. The system works with NVIDIA's Isaac simulation platform, though its real-world performance remains to be tested.

IBM researchers used this concept in weather forecasting through their Prithvi-Climate-and-Weather foundation model. "It learned the physical dynamics of global processes of the atmospheric system," Moreno says. "It could be used for generating physical-compliant simulations and multi-granular forecasting tasks, as well as downscaling to multiple resolutions."

Three companies have jumped into the sandbox: Uber, robot maker Figure AI, and autonomous vehicle developer Waabi have signed on to implement the technology. The platform comes with an open model license for customization.