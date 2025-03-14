Pioneering reinforcement learning researcher contemplates AI's future

Reinforcement learning excels in video games and simulations but struggles in the real world. The problem? These systems learn by exploring different actions—a strength in virtual environments but a major risk in reality. "Exploration is both the biggest selling point of RL and its biggest limiting factor for real-world use," explains Riemer, highlighting why both researchers see this transition as a critical challenge.

"In the real-world, outside of simulation, exploration can lead to the agent doing unpredictable things, which are a major concern for AI safety," Riemer explains. "Also, even for use cases where we can tolerate exploration, there is an issue with the sample efficiency of RL. It often feels like it needs to explore much more than a human would in the same situation."

Barto notes similar challenges: "It's going to take much longer because simulations can run much, much faster than physical experience in the world." He adds, "If it's a robot, it learns through trial and error, and if an error leads to a fall or something that damages the machine, then that's the problem."

This cautious approach to real-world deployment stems from both practical and safety considerations. Barto emphasizes the need for careful specification of reward functions "so that the system doesn't come up with something that is really unexpected and possibly problematic."

The challenge extends beyond mere implementation. As Riemer points out, reinforcement learning systems must also adapt to changing environments: "Continual RL studies the question of how RL agents can adapt to the changing nature of real-world environments, i.e., when the world is different than it was before during pre-training or when training in a simulator."

This adaptability presents what Riemer calls "the classic problem of the 'stability-plasticity dilemma' where the agent must decide how to prioritize performance on its new experiences and performance on its old experiences." This balancing act between retaining prior knowledge while adapting to new conditions represents an ongoing challenge in the field.

Despite these obstacles, researchers are finding promising solutions by combining reinforcement learning with other AI approaches. Riemer sees particular promise in the integration with large language models: "What RL was really lacking was an ability to understand the world enough so that it can structure its exploration more logically. We are starting to see evidence that LLMs can be used as a strong foundation of world knowledge to build RL training on top of, which is very exciting from the perspective on enabling real-world use cases for RL."

The integration between reinforcement learning and other AI techniques is evolving rapidly. "The major trend we are seeing is the way that other methods can help RL build a representation of the world that it can use to explore more efficiently," Riemer says. "For example, in language domains, RL has become a very effective tool used on top of pre-trained LLMs."

This complementary relationship works both ways—reinforcement learning enhances language models, while language models provide reinforcement learning systems with better representations of the world. "We are starting to see similar things for use cases like robotics or building AI agents where RL is becoming more effective when combined with the knowledge incorporated in VLMs that also have vision capabilities," Riemer explains.

When the conversation turns to artificial general intelligence (AGI)—systems with human-like cognitive abilities across domains—Barto expresses skepticism about both its likelihood and desirability as a research goal.

"I don't see the utility of making human-level intelligence a goal," he states candidly. "The goal of trying to understand how human intelligence works is different than trying to create machines that are at a human level."

One particularly intriguing frontier Barto identifies is multi-agent reinforcement learning—systems where multiple learning agents interact, potentially with different objectives. This approach not only has implications for AI development but might also illuminate how our own brains function.

"The hypothesis that neurons are reinforcement learning agents, and that the brain is a society of interacting agents that could have different goals among themselves" remains an "unusual hypothesis," he acknowledges, but one with potential implications for neuroscience.

For Barto, the most valuable contributions of reinforcement learning may not be in creating human-like intelligence but in solving specific problems that improve human lives—a legacy perhaps more meaningful than the Turing Award itself.