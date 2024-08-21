This may be the biggest year yet in sustainability reporting. The European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which requires companies in Europe and beyond to make annual reports on the environmental and social impact of their business activities, came into effect in January. In addition to CSRD, California has new mandatory reporting rules coming into play in 2024, while countries around the world are on the verge of implementing their own non-financial disclosure and documentation requirements.

Investors, regulators and stakeholders are increasingly demanding that companies disclose their exposure to climate-related risks , such as dependence on fossil fuels or vulnerability to weather events. Through both mandatory reporting and voluntary disclosures, companies can identify and manage climate-related risks, and provide valuable information to investors and other stakeholders for greater transparency.

Reporting is also becoming critical to corporate social responsibility initiatives. As more companies set broad environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, finding a way to track and accurately document progress is increasingly important. The transparency provided by regular and thorough reporting is one way to help avoid greenwashing, or misleading claims about sustainability and environmental impact. With regulated documentation, consumers, governments and other stakeholders can make better decisions based on trustworthy information.

But compliance with the broad array of mandatory reporting rules around the globe can be confusing and complicated. One survey found that 81% of companies were creating new roles and responsibilities to accommodate the growing number of disclosure requirements, while 99% of companies said they were somewhat or very likely to invest in more technologies and tools related to ESG reporting.2 For example, some are turning to software solutions that can more easily capture, manage and report ESG data.