Sustainability strategies are no longer just a corporate social responsibility; they are a business imperative. Liabilities related to climate change threaten the operating models of organizations across all sectors, and businesses need a way to assess the environmental impact of business practices and benchmark the performance of sustainability initiatives.
The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite uses proprietary and third-party geospatial and weather data to offer deep insights into carbon emissions metrics, supply chain sustainability and progress on sustainable development goals. With analytics, alerts and dashboard visualizations, make better informed decisions as you put your sustainability strategy into practice.
The suite uses geospatial data to present climate-related risks and opportunities over the short and long term, quantify potential threats, and help decision-making to protect stakeholder interests.
Carbon accounting APIs help you measure stationary, fugitive and mobile emissions, location-based and market-based emissions, and transport and distribution emissions to return scope 1 and 2 outputs.
Historical energy generation data, weather data and geospatial-temporal data generate high-accuracy energy forecasts for wind and solar assets, so users can proactively monitor renewable energy trends.
IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife are working together to help farmers receive insights for water usage, which can increase crop yield and decrease economic and environmental costs.
Plan21 Foundation and IBM improve global food security by helping smallholder farmers in Latin America manage crops more sustainably and productively.
Shell and IBM determined that one of the best paths forward is building a digital platform, OREN, to enable decarbonization through operational excellence, safety, and sustainability in mining.
Aeromexico and IBM are putting passenger safety at the forefront with informed climate risk analysis using geospatial data for the more than 100 routes in Mexico and worldwide.
Make safety and operations decisions based on hyperlocal real-time weather information from The Weather Company®.
Use actionable, accurate weather insights to help your organization mitigate the risk and cost of severe weather events.
Make better data-driven decisions about how and when to maintain resources that are threatened by vegetative growth.
