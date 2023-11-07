Sustainability strategies are no longer just a corporate social responsibility; they are a business imperative. Liabilities related to climate change threaten the operating models of organizations across all sectors, and businesses need a way to assess the environmental impact of business practices and benchmark the performance of sustainability initiatives.

The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite uses proprietary and third-party geospatial and weather data to offer deep insights into carbon emissions metrics, supply chain sustainability and progress on sustainable development goals. With analytics, alerts and dashboard visualizations, make better informed decisions as you put your sustainability strategy into practice.