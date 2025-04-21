Top procurement trends

A business’ procurement team must use evolving strategies, technologies, and practices to optimize their sourcing and acquisition of goods and services. These procurement trends are brought forth by a broader business shift, technological advancements, and the need for greater efficiency and sustainability.

Outside influences such as the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical discord have brought about new challenges for procurement operations, further disrupting an organization’s supply chain. However, with these challenges have come an opportunity for new innovative technology that is reshaping procurement processes, like artificial intelligence (AI) and automation across the entire procurement lifecycle.

Furthermore, it’s important for organizations to stay on top of emerging trends and can ensure that their procurement operation is functioning as efficiently as possible. Procurement leaders and stakeholders need to be forward-thinking and manage their operations with customers top of mind. Along with factors such as business profitability, lowering operating costs, and boosting relations with suppliers.