Successful marketing automation strategies should identify and create several key performance indicators KPIs, such as the improvement of click-through rates, conversion rates and customer retention. Organizations that introduce automation to their marketing strategy are more likely to meet and exceed their stated marketing KPIs.

B2B and B2C companies can have different approaches to automation due to the potential audience for their marketing and differing customer lifetime value (CLV). Both types need to build buyer personas and track their audiences across the omnichannel environment.

For example, a B2B buyer persona might be a business owner, senior executive or middle-management decision-maker. A business owner might be price sensitive and most interested in services or products that boost profitability. A senior executive cares less about price and more about how the service or product will help them run the business. The middle manager might want something that makes their jobs easier or enables better collaboration with their team members.

B2C personas can span demographics and psychographics. For example, a PC manufacturer might target gamers, creatives and business employees are three different types of personas. A sporting goods manufacturer might target personas based on where they live, which might relate to the team or teams they support.

Each persona’s buyer’s journey is slightly different. For example, a B2C customer might read about a new computer monitor in a technology publication or a YouTube video. Then the B2C customer might search for prices and availability on e-commerce sites or see whether they can purchase it directly from the company’s website.

B2B buyer’s journeys might take longer and involve more steps. An executive that needs to license a new type of software might read an industry report about the product category and sign up to read white papers from the leading companies. They might even sign up to read the newsletters of specfic companies before making a final decision.

However, because B2B sales targets have longer lead times and fewer targets than B2C companies, those teams’ B2B marketing automation strategy might focus on lead nurturing and live opportunities. B2C companies might focus more of their goals on reach and conversions.