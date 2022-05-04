Domain-Driven Modernization of Enterprises to a Composable IT Ecosystem: Part 1

Recently, we have seen many clients jumping on the move-to-cloud bandwagon. This is primarily out of the need to reduce technical debt and cost and to meet CapEx-to-OpEx objectives. The work involved to move to cloud ranges from lift-and-shift to re-platforming/remediations.

As various practices like DevSecOps, FinOps, cloud-native models, SRE practices, etc. are maturing, the focus is on leveraging them to drive a significant level of automation, speed and agility in IT. This also helps transform the IT organization to an engineering-centric one.

CIOs and CTOs are realizing that the real power of all this lies in transforming the IT organization to a product-centric one while modernizing application portfolios to product- and services-based models. This drives product culture, wherein there is a high degree of business-IT alignment. Product-based teams, full stack squads and applications modernized along the lines of products and services drive significant benefits in terms of agility, speed and time-to-market while also improving macro productivity (reducing redundant capabilities across IT).

A proven way of structuring products is around domains of an organization, and this gives rise to domain-driven design (DDD). This DDD model that aligns business and IT capabilities in a domain-aligned, product-centric way is about establishing a composable IT ecosystem where each application is composed of a set of capabilities that are built and managed by their respective product teams or squads. Hence, domain models are central to transforming an organization to embrace the composable IT ecosystem model.

In this process, many clients under or overestimate the organizational change needed to achieve these objectives. Such initiatives tend to fail due to underestimating the complexity involved in decomposing and constructing applications capabilities along the lines of the identified domain-aligned products and services in the context of associated domains.

This three-part blog series talks about a systematic, disciplined way of applying DDD principles across the enterprise to simplify the complexity of decomposing legacy applications and re-writing them as domain/products and services-aligned capabilities. However, there are significant challenges you will face at different levels that need to be acknowledged first. An executable, step-by-step plan needs to be established to address these challenges. Among those, key ones target operating model transformation, organizational change and re-alignment, the roles of various parts of the IT organization, skilling transformation and so on. This first blog post in the series also stresses the need for a clarity-oriented roadmap (with an incremental approach) of how an enterprise needs to move to the composable IT ecosystem model.

Part 2 of the series details how to decompose applications and align them with appropriate products (within domains). Part 3 will look at facing challenges and prepping for organizational readiness.