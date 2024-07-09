A decade of global cyberattacks, and where they left us

What’s clear in this summary is that the major trends are the rise in the sophistication and severity of ransomware attacks (which have grown radically since 2013) and also general exploitation of the pandemic and remote work phenomena. Alvarez said that a decade ago, ransomware was known mainly by security professionals. Now, the threat is widespread enough to be generally known by the public.

Two other trends were the rise of cloud vulnerability exploitation attacks and business email compromise (BEC) attacks, according to Alvarez. These trends are due in part to the exploitation of security misconfigurations or cloud security gaps, misuse of passwords and usernames and inadequate training.

Who knows what will happen in the next decade? But if history is any guide, the threat landscape will continue to rise, threat actors will grow increasingly sophisticated (with the help of AI) and malicious and financially motivated and state-sponsored actors will go after increasingly bigger payoffs and prizes.

Get details on the current cyber security situation by downloading the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024 and watching the associated webcast.