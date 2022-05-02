COMPASS: Compliance Automated Standard Solution

This is the first part of our series of blog posts illustrating the challenges that organizations and cloud providers face when trying to achieve continuous compliance. The series will provide the key concepts, technologies and industry standards that lead the way toward an operational, scalable and effective end-to-end solution.
We will start by introducing the compliance personas and their roles and actions in the compliance processes. Understanding the personas, their roles and needs is key to the design and architectural decisions for the Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) automation detailed in our follow-up blog posts.
In the second blog post of this series, we will review the compliance artifacts handled in the enterprise-wide compliance process and the design of their representation both for human consumption by the various personas and for programmatic enablement as code.
Follow-up blogs will cover our hierarchical Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) solution with its various types of Policy Orchestrators and Policy Validation Orchestrators, a standardized Exchange Protocol to enable interoperability between the Policy Validation Tools and Orchestrators, an AI-based regulation crosswalks support for the Policy Orchestrators and a few specific policy validation automation techniques. Stay tuned.
These days, regulatory compliance is a business liability. The corporate world is moving from sporadic audits to continuous compliance realms, where the system’s posture is to be available at the touch of a dashboard. To achieve continuous compliance, we need both automation and standardization. Achieving automation is a challenging endeavor due to siloed governance processes, disconnect between organizational policies and their corresponding technical implementation and the complexity of compliance implementation and measurement.
Note that the closer we get to systems, APIs and programmatic data representation, the easier it is to drive digitization and automation. Meanwhile, the closer we are to manual processes and human format data representation, the more difficult it gets to drive digitization and transformation. Compliance lies in the second class — with its PDFs and Word docs for regulations, guidance and interpretations — and its manual procedures to gather sample evidence and generate spreadsheet reports. Therefore, to onboard on the compliance automation journey, we need to understand those manual, semi-automated and siloed procedures and their facilitators’ needs.
In this blog post, we survey the stakeholders and their roles and actions in the Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) management framework — from regulation authoring to evidence gathering to audit reporting. Since our focus in this series is on compliance, the risk aspects will be included at a later time. We then introduce compliance artifacts associated with these personas and exemplify their representation as compliance as code and policy as code to enable automation. A comprehensive coverage of the compliance artifacts will be the subject of our next blog post.
As we illustrate in Figure 1, the main compliance stakeholders involved in a Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) management framework and the flow of actions from these personas is as follows:
In the table below, we summarize the personas involved in the enterprise-wide compliance processes and their actions:
Figure 2: Illustrative examples for various compliance artifacts and their programmatic representation. Regulations in PDF format (top) vs. Controls and Rules expressed as Compliance as Code (middle) vs. Checks Scripts as Policy as Code to test the systems (bottom).
Figure 2 depicts key compliance artifacts with concrete examples and their representation in human language and as compliance as code or policy as code. It illustrates the following key aspects of the compliance artifacts:
In this first blog post of this multi-blog series, we covered the main personas expected in the Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) management framework. As you undoubtedly have noticed, we have defined a specific set of actions focusing on a theoretical separation of duties for each persona. However, in a real organization, an individual may cover multiple roles — in which case, she will perform the actions associated with all those personas.
In our next blog post, we plan to provide you with detailed coverage of the compliance artifacts handled in the end-to-end compliance flow — from representing regulations to compliance posture to auditor reports. We will also provide their representation as code using the NIST OSCAL standard (link resides outside ibm.com), with actual examples ready to use for your continuous compliance implementation of catalogs (link resides outside ibm.com) that represent standards (e.g., NIST 800-53) (link resides outside ibm.com), profiles (link resides outside ibm.com) that represent baselines, assessment results (link resides outside ibm.com) and more, together with their interdependencies in the Governance, Risk and Compliance framework and relationships to the persona’s roles and actions introduced in this blog.
If you would like to dig deeper, see IBM Cloud compliance programs and the IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center to learn about the supported compliance programs and how to manage your compliance on IBM Cloud.