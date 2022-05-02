COMPASS: Compliance Automated Standard Solution

This is the first part of our series of blog posts illustrating the challenges that organizations and cloud providers face when trying to achieve continuous compliance. The series will provide the key concepts, technologies and industry standards that lead the way toward an operational, scalable and effective end-to-end solution.

We will start by introducing the compliance personas and their roles and actions in the compliance processes. Understanding the personas, their roles and needs is key to the design and architectural decisions for the Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) automation detailed in our follow-up blog posts.

In the second blog post of this series, we will review the compliance artifacts handled in the enterprise-wide compliance process and the design of their representation both for human consumption by the various personas and for programmatic enablement as code.

Follow-up blogs will cover our hierarchical Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) solution with its various types of Policy Orchestrators and Policy Validation Orchestrators, a standardized Exchange Protocol to enable interoperability between the Policy Validation Tools and Orchestrators, an AI-based regulation crosswalks support for the Policy Orchestrators and a few specific policy validation automation techniques. Stay tuned.