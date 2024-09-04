Cloud computing can add a collective USD 3 trillion to organizations that harness it correctly, according to McKinsey (link resides outside of ibm.com). It is poised to transform businesses and industries, revolutionize how employees and other stakeholders collaborate, and drive digital transformation initiatives.

Many organizations have spent the past few years investing heavily in the cloud. Gartner predicted that cloud spending (link resides outside of ibm.com) would reach nearly USD 600 billion by the end of 2023. There are many reasons why organizations have embraced cloud services, including improved efficiencies, cost savings, scalability, flexibility and quicker time-to-market.

However, organizations have considered slowing cloud spend because of recent economic headwinds. As a result, IT budgets are experiencing decreases along with overall operational budgets. Additionally, many struggle to capitalize on the cloud’s full potential due to initial cloud costs, which are driven up by inefficiencies or cost overruns due to “lifting and shifting” applications (link resides outside of ibm.com) or underestimating data transfer costs. In addition, companies can run up cloud costs because they provision more resources than necessary for their normal business functions. Many companies are reporting 20–30% annual cloud cost increases (link resides outside of ibm.com) as a result of these actions.

It isn’t always easy to move from on-premises to the cloud, and it doesn’t always reduce costs initially. With the right guidance and cost management approach, a cloud migration can and should decrease overall IT costs (link resides outside of ibm.com), while increasing operational efficiency and improving IT services.

Like other IT expenditures, cloud costs can skyrocket and threaten ROI without the right cloud management solutions. Organizations should not abandon their cloud goals because of initial challenges. Executives should remember that there is a reason why so many organizations embrace the cloud. On-premises data centers incur significant costs from labor, licenses, system maintenance and the physical location itself.

A comprehensive, intelligent cloud strategy done correctly often costs less than on-premises data centers and can unlock significant value for both incumbent organizations and startups alike.

Here are six ways organizations can improve their cloud cost management, increase cloud cost optimization and drive as much value from their cloud budgets as possible.