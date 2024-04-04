Cloud security uncertainty: Do you know where your data is?

How well are security leaders sleeping at night? According to a recent Gigamon report, it appears that many cyber professionals are restless and worried.

In the report, 50% of IT and security leaders surveyed lack confidence in knowing where their most sensitive data is stored and how it’s secured. Meanwhile, another 56% of respondents say undiscovered blind spots being exploited is the leading concern making them restless.

The report reveals the ongoing need for improved cloud and hybrid cloud security. Solutions to reveal blind spot vulnerabilities are urgently necessary as well.