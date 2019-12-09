Blockchain beyond cryptocurrency

The most well-known blockchain technologies in production today involve cryptocurrency. There are scores of deployments with Bitcoin as the most popular. Others with unique and valuable properties include Ripple and Ethereum. Ripple has a nice foothold in global finance markets and Ethereum uses smart contracts to replace escrow and for digital identity management and along with other implementations.

Most cryptocurrency deployments involve public blockchains allowing anyone to participate. Most corporate blockchain deployments utilize a private ledger limiting access and authorization. While cryptocurrency’s have a valid place in the blockchain world, they by no means cover the vast possibilities behind this emerging technology.

Financial services have one of the greatest rationales for utilizing blockchain. The inherent security and immutability directly tie into key requirements for banking and insurance. American Express appears to understand these facets and have taken steps in a few different areas of their business to deploy blockchain. American Express (link resides outside ibm.com) joined Ripple’s global payment network and launched a blockchain for membership rewards.

These activities happened in 2017 and 2018 and there’s expectations for both growth in these areas and new blockchain deployments in the future. Near real-time updates with the distributed ledger informing everyone in the value chain to activities performed creates great value for financial services. American Express was one of the first financial services firms to implement real world use cases for blockchain. Their competition will certainly join the fray when they see the benefits American Express gleans from utilizing this disruptive technology.

De Beers is an international corporation specializing in diamond exploration and mining, among other activities. In 2015 De Beers created Tracr (link resides outside ibm.com), a blockchain platform created to track diamonds from the mine to customer. Diamond exploration and mining suffers from certain immoral practices and customers want to know the path of their product before purchase. According to Bruce Cleaver, De Beers CEO, “The Tracr project team has demonstrated that it can successfully track a diamond through the value chain, providing asset-traceability assurance in a way that was not possible before.”

By showing where the diamond originated through the distribution chain and ultimately into a retail store, De Beers can show buyers the provenance of each diamond. Blockchain offers key capabilities that enable De Beers the ability to provide peace of mind to end customers, something no other technology was able to do.

Numerous companies provide specific blockchain-focused solutions for healthcare organizations. Medicalchain (link resides outside ibm.com) uses blockchain technology to securely store health records for a collaborative, smart approach to healthcare. This solution can protect patients from any number of hacks we’ve seen impact healthcare providers and payers.

Another key challenge in healthcare is that medical records don’t cross providers. If a patient visits an emergency room at one hospital, there’s a good chance that data won’t traverse to the primary care provider. Additionally, the ER won’t have access to the patient’s history. SimplyVital Health (link resides outside ibm.com) solves this problem with an open source blockchain-based database granting secure access to patient information enabling care coordination.

BlockPharma (link resides outside ibm.com) has a blockchain solution created to track drugs and fight against counterfeiting. The idea here mirrors what De Beers did in tracking diamonds, this time with the goal of saving lives. Blockchain use cases can cross industry as most business benefit from data security, provenance and immutability. Dozens of companies see the value and are working in the healthcare sector creating and delivering blockchain-based solutions.