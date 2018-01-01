Even before the rise of COVID-19, the healthcare and life sciences industries faced significant issues, including interoperability, privacy and supply chain traceability. Another major challenge is that proprietary, electronic health record systems — from more than 700 vendors — routinely don’t talk to each other.¹ And in the U.S. alone, we saw 1,750 incidents of drug counterfeiting in 2018.²

As the pandemic continues, healthcare and the life sciences face new challenges, including adapting supply chains to deliver protective equipment and rapidly developing treatments, tests and vaccines. Meanwhile, healthcare professionals are grappling with how to manage consent and keep individual health data secure as they look to leverage health data to safely re-open for business.

Blockchain has already demonstrated its value in healthcare and the life sciences by enabling trust and collaboration, and will continue to be at the forefront of addressing ever more challenges.