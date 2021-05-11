Avoid data SLA misses with Databand Dashboard

Business leaders want higher data quality and on-time data delivery. While your organization might not yet have an explicit data SLA, at some level data engineers will be responsible for making sure good data is delivered on time. At IBM® Databand®, we want to help data teams meet the data SLAs they set for themselves, and create trust in their data products. We consider four main areas as critical to a data SLA:



Uptime: Is expected data being delivered on time? Completeness: Is all the data expected to arrive in the right form? Fidelity: Is accurate, “true” data being delivered? Remediation: How quickly are any of the above data SLA issues detected and resolved?

IBM Databand can help data-driven organizations improve in all of these areas. For the first article in this series, you’ll be exploring how data pipeline failures affect your uptime and data SLAs.

Data pipeline health isn’t a binary question of job success or failure

Organizations can know they have data health problems, without knowing how those problems actually map to events in their pipelines or attributes of the data itself. This puts organizations in a reactive position in relation to their data SLAs.

The problem described is an observability problem, and it stems from the inability to see the context of pipeline performance due to a fractured and incomplete view of their data delivery. If you are only looking at success/failure counts to understand pipeline health, you may miss critical problems that affect your data SLAs (like uptime), for example, a task running late causing a missed data delivery, and how that might cascade to broader issues.

At Databand, we believe data observability goes deeper than monitoring by adding more context to system metrics, providing a deeper view of system operations, and indicating whether engineers need to step in and apply a fix.

Observability for production data pipelines is hard, and it’s only getting harder. As companies become more data-focused, the data infrastructure they use becomes more sophisticated. This increased complexity has caused pipeline failures to become more common and more expensive.

Data Observability within organizations is fractured for a variety of reasons. Pipelines interact with multiple systems and environments. Each system has its own monitoring in place. On top of that, different data teams in your organization might have ownership over parts of your stack.

Databand dashboard: A unified solution for guaranteeing data SLAs

We developed the Databand dashboard to help data engineers gain full observability on their data and monitor data quality across its entire journey. It’s easier than ever to find leading indicators and root causes of pipeline failures that can prevent on-time delivery. Whether your data flows are passing through Spark, Snowflake, Airflow, Kubernetes, or other tools, you can do it all in one place.