Autonomous security for cloud in AWS: Harnessing the power of AI for a secure future

As the digital world evolves, businesses increasingly rely on cloud solutions to store data, run operations and manage applications. However, with this growth comes the challenge of ensuring that cloud environments remain secure and compliant with ever-changing regulations. This is where the idea of autonomous security for cloud (ASC) comes into play.

Security and compliance aren’t just technical buzzwords; they are crucial for businesses of all sizes. With data breaches and cyber threats on the rise, having systems that ensure your data is secure and meets regulatory standards is no longer optional. However traditional methods of managing security and compliance often require significant manual effort, which can lead to delays, errors or overlooked vulnerabilities.