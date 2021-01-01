Modern applications are the lifeblood of today's businesses—when applications fail, your business stops. Given the increasing complexity of today's modern applications, it's imperative for IT executives to find ways to address business demands faster and use real-time insights and actions to improve operational efficiency.
As many as 72% of IT executives are supportive of their organizations’ intelligent automation strategy.¹ At the same time, enterprises are starting to grasp the business value from public cloud.
That’s why IBM is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver IBM intelligent automation solutions on AWS. Through this strategic collaboration, you’re now empowered to quickly deploy reliable enterprise-grade cloud solutions with built-in AI to drive the greatest outcomes, for over 1 million customers every day.2
Find and fix issues before they become incidents for your users with real-time observability from IBM Instana.
IBM software is now globally available on AWS Marketplace. Read more
Quickly deploy reliable enterprise-grade cloud solutions with built-in AI to drive the greatest outcomes, for more than 1 million customers every day.
Drive higher efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences at lower cost and greater speed.
Run cloud native on AWS to see how intelligent automation solutions from IBM integrate well with any environment.
Gain thorough visibility into issues to reduce downtime and continue scaling.
Bring observability to a containerized environment.
Use API management to simplify a financial services ecosystem.
Get fast, precision observability into your AWS technology stack to drive performance and reliability.
Prevent performance risk and cost overruns by continuously automating your cloud optimization.
Leverage AI to streamline IT operations, increase uptime, improve efficiency and reduce costs
Connect applications and data wherever they reside.
Simplify connectivity and accelerate automation with a powerful cloud-native iPaaS solution.
Move data of any size across any distance.
Read about the business benefits and cost savings enabled by IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management.
Submit this registration form to receive the peer reviewed report: Best Practices for Choosing a Cloud Optimization Solution.
Understand the impact of code-level changes within seconds of deployment to maintain high performance and service stability.
Read about the challenges with transporting big data and how to shorten transfer times from hours to minutes.
This collaboration will help IBM deliver on our hybrid and multicloud strategy, so our clients have flexible ways to procure IBM Automation software. Our clients will be able to simplify, reduce complexity, speed time to value, and drive agility via our intelligent automation software.
Our IBM Automation SaaS products on AWS are built on Red Hat® OpenShift® Service on AWS (ROSA) and run cloud native on AWS.
Yes: Current IBM Automation clients can migrate to AWS. IBM provides migration assistance to make the process as easy as possible.
With IBM and AWS coming together, clients will be able to more quickly and easily try, buy, and deploy intelligent automation solutions from IBM — without having to update or manage any of the infrastructure.
You get one-stop shopping through the Marketplace and consolidated billing. If you are a current AWS client, you get access to market-leading IBM software at no additional cost by drawing down on your EDP.
Explore the products currently available on AWS that can be purchased through the Marketplace.
Learn more (link resides outside ibm.com)
1 Deloitte, Automation with intelligence, June 2022 (link resides outside ibm.com)
2 HG Insights, Revealed: The AWS Ecosystem in 2022 (link resides outside ibm.com)
3 Daxko Case Study: IBM Instana Observability