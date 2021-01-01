Modern applications are the lifeblood of today's businesses—when applications fail, your business stops. Given the increasing complexity of today's modern applications, it's imperative for IT executives to find ways to address business demands faster and use real-time insights and actions to improve operational efficiency.

As many as 72% of IT executives are supportive of their organizations’ intelligent automation strategy.¹ At the same time, enterprises are starting to grasp the business value from public cloud.

That’s why IBM is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver IBM intelligent automation solutions on AWS. Through this strategic collaboration, you’re now empowered to quickly deploy reliable enterprise-grade cloud solutions with built-in AI to drive the greatest outcomes, for over 1 million customers every day.2