As is true in virtually every sector of the modern economy, traditional financial services delivery models are failing to meet the individualized needs of today’s digitally sophisticated consumers. No longer are customers satisfied with choices limited to a few standard financial products, and their tolerance for lengthy application and approval processes is plummeting.

Moneytree K.K. sought to capitalize on that dissatisfaction, envisioning a future where consumers choose financial services and products in much the same way they shop for and install apps from their smartphones.

As a financial technology platform and personal financial management application developer, Moneytree focuses on creating and streamlining personalized interactions between financial institutions and services, and any consumers or businesses that use financial data. “We’re exploiting a widespread move to a consumer centric, private model for financial services delivery, one that simplifies peoples’ lives,” says Ross Sharrott, CTO & co-founder, Moneytree KK.

“We didn’t want to make another app for people who are already quite sophisticated with their finances,” he says. “We want to go to a younger audience, people that don’t have experience with their finances or access to outside resources to help them. Our ultimate goal is to monetize our customer financial data in a way consistent with their privacy expectations and our privacy promises. We strive to be the most trusted platform in the world.”