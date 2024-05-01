Daxko saw the challenges up close. Daxko is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for comprehensive fitness center management. When the pandemic hit, Daxko’s customers were some of the first organizations to feel the effects of sweeping regulations. Daxko knew it needed to help its customers adapt.

Ed McLain, Daxko’s Principal System Architect, is on the Technical Operations team and oversees the architecture of the company’s back-end systems across all of its products. By March 2020, Daxko’s product team had to put a full stop to their roadmaps to figure out how the team could be most valuable during this time. They replanned the roadmaps to focus on features, functionality and products that better aligned with customers’ new needs.

In addition, Daxko had recently completed nine separate acquisitions to expand its product portfolio and technology. Each acquisition had its own infrastructure and development lifecycle.

With new functionality up and running, and a dramatically expanded, heterogeneous IT landscape, Daxko’s biggest challenge was tracking the health and performance of its products.

Daxko solutions run in a hybrid cloud environment comprising four data centers and 27 Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts across production and non-production environments. The solutions are written in a variety of languages, on a multitude of platforms, by many different teams of developers from around the globe.