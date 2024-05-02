Home Strategic Partnerships AWS IBM and AWS partnership

IBM® and AWS have a deep, two-way partnership that benefits consultancies, systems integrators, IBM Value Added Distributors and resellers, and empowers customers to choose how to purchase and implement our joint solutions.

The IBM, AWS and Red Hat® partnership brings a unique combination of leading enterprise AI, cloud, infrastructure and open-source technologies. With Amazon Web Services (AWS) and IBM, unleash the value of generative AI in your business with greater speed, scale and trust. Access best-in-class IBM products across data and AI, optimization, sustainability and security, including the entire watsonx™ portfolio, also available on the AWS marketplace. Automate risk management with watsonx.governance™, now integrated with Amazon SageMaker, to streamline transparent and responsible workflows and support compliance obligations.

Providing customers with a simplified path to automate AI risk management and regulatory compliance
Partnership highlights 44 products on AWS Marketplace

IBM has 44 product listings, including 29 SaaS offerings, available on AWS Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com), allowing customers to use the speed and simplified procurement capabilities. In addition, IBM recently launched 15 new IBM Consulting® professional services and assets on AWS Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com).

 IBM Software is globally available in 92 countries on AWS Marketplace

IBM is responding to client and partner demand by helping clients access the IBM technologies and services they need on AWS Marketplace worldwide.

 24,000+ active AWS certifications

IBM Consulting® has acquired over 24,000 AWS certifications across many specialty areas. These certifications validate IBM’s technical expertise with AWS Cloud. In addition, IBM has over 21,000 skilled AI practitioners.

 25 competencies

As an AWS Premier Tier partner, IBM has 25 AWS competencies as well as 18 Service Validations. IBM is a leading global provider of enterprise technologies and services on AWS Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com).

 Winner of 4 2023 Partner of the Year Awards
  • Federal Government Partner of the Year—EMEA
  • GSI Partner of the Year—Japan
  • GSI Partner of the Year—UKI
  • GSI Partner of the Year—Nordics

 

 Finalist of 4 2023 Partner of the Year Awards
  • GSI Partner of the Year—LATAM
  • Industry Partner of the Year—Telecom–Global
  • Industry Partner of the Year—Travel and Hospitality–Global
  • Federal Government Partner of the Year—NAMER

Accelerating outcomes

Read more about IBM|AWS solutions and services that create value for your business.

The powerful mix of IBM, AWS and Red Hat capabilities enables companies to quickly and responsibly scale AI workloads using a comprehensive generative AI stack. IBM and AWS have also built targeted cross-industry use cases for generative AI that are unlocking real business value today. Explore the impact of AI with watsonx, available on AWS
The power of IBM intelligent automation solutions with the speed and scale of AWS can drive higher efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences at reduced cost and greater speed. Explore IBM IT Automation solutions on AWS
With IBM Z® and AWS as part of a hybrid cloud strategy, your business can accelerate mainframe application modernization with reduced costs and improved ROI. Read more about mainframe application modernization with IBM and AWS See how Delta Airlines modernized with IBM, AWS and Red Hat
IBM is a trusted partner in cloud security, delivering leading solutions to secure AWS Cloud or multicloud deployments. Additionally, IBM's expert services help develop, implement and scale security strategies, while complementing AWS native controls and services. Explore IBM Security Services for AWS
Intelligent asset management solutions on AWS enable you to optimize critical asset performance and build resiliency into your business, thus, turning sustainability ambition into action. Explore IBM Sustainability Solutions on AWS
AWS is a comprehensive on-demand cloud computing platform that provides large-scale distributed computing capacity and fast, secure and open software capabilities. AWS provides key cloud-native capabilities and is a key component to any hybrid cloud strategy. Explore developer resources
Free trials on AWS

Get a 30-day free trial of our IBM Software on AWS Marketplace

 Purchase IBM Software and services from AWS Marketplace

Together, IBM and AWS are building on their industry-leading strategic partnership, responding to client and partner demand by helping clients access the IBM technologies and services they need on AWS Marketplace in 92 countries. This worldwide expansion provides more access to IBM’s leading AI and data technologies with 44 listings, including 29 SaaS offerings.

IBM continues to expand the ability for IBM channel partners to resell IBM Software on the AWS Marketplace with availability in 15 countries - Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States. Clients working with IBM partners are able to drive better efficiency through the AWS Marketplace procurement process with the help of their favorite partners.

 View IBM listings on AWS Marketplace

IBM Security Guardium insights

IBM Turbonomic

IBM Planning Analytics

Resources

Watch the demo
Piloting generative AI to improve customer support at MacStadium

Innovative Solutions drives the deployment of IBM and AWS solutions.

 Introducing Amazon RDS for Db2®

Join AWS, IBM, partners and customers for an interactive discussion on the features of Amazon RDS for Db2, use cases and their experiences modernizing Db2 applications to AWS.

 Water Corporation

Water Corp modernizes SAP architecture on AWS and achieves greater than 40% cloud cost savings with genAI-driven automation.

 Jump-start your generative AI strategy with IBM and AWS

Key strategies for business leaders looking to get started with generative AI to drive cost, performance, and growth.

 SecurityHQ leverages IBM Technology to detect and respond to cyber threats

SecurityHQ, a Business Partner, discusses the benefits of leveraging IBM QRadar® on AWS. Customers achieve peace of mind because their assets and full cloud infrastructure are being monitored 24x7.

Toyota + IBM: A smarter, more digital factory

See how Toyota is using IBM Maximo® Health and Predict to create a smarter, more digital factory.

Next steps

Jump right into a free trial on the AWS Marketplace or learn how IBM Consulting can accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey on the AWS Cloud.

