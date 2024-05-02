IBM® and AWS have a deep, two-way partnership that benefits consultancies, systems integrators, IBM Value Added Distributors and resellers, and empowers customers to choose how to purchase and implement our joint solutions.
The IBM, AWS and Red Hat® partnership brings a unique combination of leading enterprise AI, cloud, infrastructure and open-source technologies. With Amazon Web Services (AWS) and IBM, unleash the value of generative AI in your business with greater speed, scale and trust. Access best-in-class IBM products across data and AI, optimization, sustainability and security, including the entire watsonx™ portfolio, also available on the AWS marketplace. Automate risk management with watsonx.governance™, now integrated with Amazon SageMaker, to streamline transparent and responsible workflows and support compliance obligations.
Providing customers with a simplified path to automate AI risk management and regulatory compliance
IBM has 44 product listings, including 29 SaaS offerings, available on AWS Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com), allowing customers to use the speed and simplified procurement capabilities. In addition, IBM recently launched 15 new IBM Consulting® professional services and assets on AWS Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com).
IBM is responding to client and partner demand by helping clients access the IBM technologies and services they need on AWS Marketplace worldwide.
IBM Consulting® has acquired over 24,000 AWS certifications across many specialty areas. These certifications validate IBM’s technical expertise with AWS Cloud. In addition, IBM has over 21,000 skilled AI practitioners.
As an AWS Premier Tier partner, IBM has 25 AWS competencies as well as 18 Service Validations. IBM is a leading global provider of enterprise technologies and services on AWS Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com).
Together, IBM and AWS are building on their industry-leading strategic partnership, responding to client and partner demand by helping clients access the IBM technologies and services they need on AWS Marketplace in 92 countries. This worldwide expansion provides more access to IBM’s leading AI and data technologies with 44 listings, including 29 SaaS offerings.
Learn more about the geography expansion
IBM continues to expand the ability for IBM channel partners to resell IBM Software on the AWS Marketplace with availability in 15 countries - Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States. Clients working with IBM partners are able to drive better efficiency through the AWS Marketplace procurement process with the help of their favorite partners.
Innovative Solutions drives the deployment of IBM and AWS solutions.
Join AWS, IBM, partners and customers for an interactive discussion on the features of Amazon RDS for Db2, use cases and their experiences modernizing Db2 applications to AWS.
Water Corp modernizes SAP architecture on AWS and achieves greater than 40% cloud cost savings with genAI-driven automation.
Key strategies for business leaders looking to get started with generative AI to drive cost, performance, and growth.
SecurityHQ, a Business Partner, discusses the benefits of leveraging IBM QRadar® on AWS. Customers achieve peace of mind because their assets and full cloud infrastructure are being monitored 24x7.
See how Toyota is using IBM Maximo® Health and Predict to create a smarter, more digital factory.