Given its relative reliability versus other transport protocols, TCP is the most commonly used IP transport layer, which is used to create connections between specific network systems and applications.

Originally developed in the early 1970s when networks were local and data files were small, TCP served as the underlying protocol that enabled data to move efficiently and reliably over LANs with very little bandwidth. To provide this reliability, TCP will guarantee that application data transmitted within a single TCP connection is delivered to an application at the receiver in the same order that it was sent. To do so, TCP uses an algorithm that establishes a connection between sender and receiver, serially creates transfer requests, and then splits the data into small packets that are individually sent over the network without acknowledgment until it reaches a defined limit of unacknowledged packets (this is referred to as the TCP window).

The figure 1 diagram below is a simplified representation that shows the TCP algorithm sending small packets over the network and how the TCP window controls how much data can be transmitted without acknowledgement. As packets are delayed, TCP slows the rate of transmission with a smaller window size that further limits the number of unacknowledged packets allowed.

Should a receipt acknowledgement not complete within the TCP window, the protocol will retransmit the lost or delayed packet. At the same time, the protocol will slow down the packet send rate to ensure reliable in-order delivery of packets and to minimize network congestion.

The TCP transfer algorithm proves efficient when data movement occurs over shorter distances and when networks are not congested. But when round-trip time (RTT) of a packet transfer inevitably increases with distance, performance and efficiency suffer.

Have you ever noticed that your average upload and download speeds over the Internet often fail to closely match your available bandwidth? There is a reason for this. Under ideal situations, a network doesn’t lose data in transit. In real-world conditions, however, it’s common for packets traversing a network to occasionally drop, especially when moving large volumes of data at high speed. In the era of big data and cloud-based applications and storage, wide area networks (WANs) have become increasingly burdened with huge files and massive volumes of data, which can increase packet loss. This can be due to several causes including over subscription, when network nodes, routers, along the transfer path drop packets because they arrive at the nodes faster than they can be processed.

Most network resources along a transfer path today are typically shared among multiple applications and systems, so it’s not possible to provide all of the available bandwidth all the time to a single transfer. This is especially true when very large, high-speed transfers overload network resources for long spans of time. When the buffers on a network device reach capacity and cause packets to drop, TCP aggressively throttles back in an attempt to reduce congestion and gradually ramps back up at a much slower rate. In these circumstances, TCP intrinsically couples reliability (retransmission) with congestion control, which creates a severe artificial throughput penalty for file transport. This extreme throttling down and gradual transfer rate increase severely impacts transfers of large files and data sets.