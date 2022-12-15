Tape storage solutions

Cyber resilient, energy-efficient tape storage with airgap and long-term retention at a lower cost than other media
Solution briefing (2.7 MB)
illustrated graphic of secure data storage

Overview

LTO 9 tape technology for the hybrid cloud

IBM LTO 9 tape storage solutions are designed with more than two decades of data protection and storage innovation. With more energy-efficient storage capacity than ever before, they provide high levels of confidence that your data is safe, secure and protected against cyber threats.

 Read the solution brief (1.6 MB)

Benefits

Expansive functionality

Full range of tape storage capabilities including drives, autoloaders, libraries, virtual tape systems, and IBM Spectrum® Archive software.
Powerful data protection

Simple, cost-effective tape-based data storage technology is virtually impervious to cyberattacks and is already in your data center.
Sustainable technology

Tape combines long product lifecycles with low embedded and operational carbon
footprint to support your sustainability initiatives.
Air-gapped infrastructure

Eliminate the ransomware cycle of infection and re-infection by creating a data copy
that is essentially impossible for hackers to corrupt.

Solutions

IBM TS7770 virtual tape family

Improve storage economics and data security in mission-critical hybrid cloud environments.

  • Supports logical volume and/or object store data
  • Seamless hybrid cloud integration with cloud-based disaster recovery for tape
  • 100% data encryption across the 8-cluster grid
  • Smaller footprint in the data center
  • 3.94 PB maximum native capacity per library
Explore IBM TS7700 family
Tape management software

Optimize archival costs with physical air gap protection and an intuitive management
system. Get direct, graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries.
IBM Spectrum® Archive makes tape storage as easy as disk storage by incorporating
the Linear Tape File System (LTFS) format standard for reading, writing and exchanging
metadata.
View IBM Spectrum Archive

Case studies

Bradesco

The second-largest bank in Brazil creates a new way of banking, focused on consumers
and their need for always-on, mobile services supported with an innovative, reliable and secure storage platform.

 Read the case study Amsterdam UMC

This medical center accelerated data migrations by 99% , streamlined governance and simplified backups by migrating to a centralized storage platform based on IBM Spectrum Storage solutions.

 Read the case study Government of Puerto Rico

After Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the Department of the Treasury of Puerto Rico
deploys a continuous availability solution to maximize uptime and resume operations
quickly if disaster strikes.

 Read the case study

Resources

