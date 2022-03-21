Tens of thousands of cyberattacks occur around the globe every day, costing businesses and private individuals trillions of dollars. The “air gap” created when tape cartridges are secured offline provides one of the most effective defenses against a wide range of cyber threats. Re-discover the simple, inexpensive technology that is virtually impervious to cyberattacks and is already in your data center – tape drives.
The new IBM LTO 9 Tape Drive uses next-generation LTO Ultrium 9 cartridges to store up to 45 TB of compressed data per cartridge – better capacity than previous generations – with a ten-year TCO for data retention that is 86% lower than an all-disk solution and 66% lower than an all-cloud storage solution. Discover how to reduce your storage costs, simplify data management and enhance security and compliance.
Go beyond data backup and recovery to unify workload protection and cyber resilience.
Gain up to 45 TB of compressed data per cartridge with next-generation LTO Ultrium 9 technology.