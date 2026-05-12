Context engineering solutions

Give your AI the enterprise context it needs to reason, respond and act—using governed, real-time data across your business
AI needs more than data access. It needs the business meaning, governance, lineage and real-time signals required for trusted, explainable action.
Most enterprises already have the data AI needs, but it’s fragmented across applications, clouds, warehouses, lakehouses, documents and event streams. IBM helps bring that data together as trusted context, combining open data access, data intelligence, governance and real-time events so AI systems can produce more accurate, relevant and actionable outcomes.
AI initiatives stall when data lacks business meaning, governance and real-time awareness. Context engineering addresses these challenges by turning fragmented enterprise data into trustworthy, AI-ready context.
AI struggles when enterprise data is spread across applications, clouds, warehouses, lakehouses, documents and streams. Context engineering unifies access to distributed data while preserving where it resides, so AI can reason with complete, connected context.
When definitions, metadata and lineage vary across systems, AI cannot interpret data consistently or explain outcomes. Context engineering establishes shared business meaning, helping AI reason accurately and deliver trustworthy, explainable results.
Governance policies often exist outside the systems AI uses at runtime, creating gaps in trust and control. Context engineering embeds governance, access and lineage directly into AI data access to support compliant, trusted AI at scale.
Together, these IBM products form a context engineering foundation—connecting enterprise data, business meaning, governance and real-time signals so that AI can deliver trusted, explainable outcomes.
Unify access to structured and unstructured data with IBM® watsonx.data®, the open, hybrid data foundation built for performance and AI readiness.
OpenRAG on watsonx.data connects AI to governed unstructured data with open, federated access—enforcing policies at runtime.
Stream, connect, process and govern data in real time with IBM® Confluent—the private cloud platform designed by the creators of Apache Kafka that’s now part of IBM.
Use AI-powered discovery, metadata management and automation tools to make data easier to find, understand and trust across your enterprise.
Design and implement AI‑ready data foundations that support analytics, AI and AI agents across hybrid environments.
Establish responsible generative AI practices with governance models that help ensure compliance and trust.
Unearth insights faster with data analytics solutions tailored to your business goals and datasets.