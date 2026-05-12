Context engineering solutions

AI needs more than data access. It needs the business meaning, governance, lineage and real-time signals required for trusted, explainable action.

Most enterprises already have the data AI needs, but it’s fragmented across applications, clouds, warehouses, lakehouses, documents and event streams. IBM helps bring that data together as trusted context, combining open data access, data intelligence, governance and real-time events so AI systems can produce more accurate, relevant and actionable outcomes.