Build trusted AI on a real-time data foundation
Power Agentic AI and drive decision-making with data that is real‑time, trusted, and contextual.
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Context engineering solutions

Give your AI the enterprise context it needs to reason, respond and act—using governed, real-time data across your business

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Turn enterprise data into trusted context for AI

AI needs more than data access. It needs the business meaning, governance, lineage and real-time signals required for trusted, explainable action.

Most enterprises already have the data AI needs, but it’s fragmented across applications, clouds, warehouses, lakehouses, documents and event streams. IBM helps bring that data together as trusted context, combining open data access, data intelligence, governance and real-time events so AI systems can produce more accurate, relevant and actionable outcomes.

Why AI needs context

AI initiatives stall when data lacks business meaning, governance and real-time awareness. Context engineering addresses these challenges by turning fragmented enterprise data into trustworthy, AI-ready context.
Enterprise data is fragmented 

AI struggles when enterprise data is spread across applications, clouds, warehouses, lakehouses, documents and streams. Context engineering unifies access to distributed data while preserving where it resides, so AI can reason with complete, connected context.
Business meaning is inconsistent

When definitions, metadata and lineage vary across systems, AI cannot interpret data consistently or explain outcomes. Context engineering establishes shared business meaning, helping AI reason accurately and deliver trustworthy, explainable results.
Governance is disconnected from AI execution 

Governance policies often exist outside the systems AI uses at runtime, creating gaps in trust and control. Context engineering embeds governance, access and lineage directly into AI data access to support compliant, trusted AI at scale.
Real-time signals are missing 
AI insights quickly become outdated when based only on static data. Context engineering integrates real-time and streaming data so that AI applications and agents can respond to change with timely, relevant action.

Relevant products

Together, these IBM products form a context engineering foundation—connecting enterprise data, business meaning, governance and real-time signals so that AI can deliver trusted, explainable outcomes.
IBM watsonx.data

Unify access to structured and unstructured data with IBM® watsonx.data®, the open, hybrid data foundation built for performance and AI readiness.

Explore watsonx.data
OpenRAG on IBM watsonx.data

OpenRAG on watsonx.data connects AI to governed unstructured data with open, federated access—enforcing policies at runtime.

Introducing OpenRAG
IBM Confluent

Stream, connect, process and govern data in real time with IBM® Confluent—the private cloud platform designed by the creators of Apache Kafka that’s now part of IBM.

Explore IBM Confluent
IBM watsonx.data intelligence

Use AI-powered discovery, metadata management and automation tools to make data easier to find, understand and trust across your enterprise.

Explore watsonx.data intelligence
Relevant services

Design and implement AI‑ready data foundations that support analytics, AI and AI agents across hybrid environments.

Explore IBM’s data and AI consulting services
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Establish responsible generative AI practices with governance models that help ensure compliance and trust.

Explore IBM’s AI governance consulting services
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Unearth insights faster with data analytics solutions tailored to your business goals and datasets.

Explore IBM’s data and analytics consulting services
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Resources

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Context engineering is the missing infrastructure layer for enterprise AI agents. Read our ebook for data leaders.
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Turn data into business insights. A new global survey of 1,700 CDOs reveals a set of nonnegotiables for C-suite leaders in the race for AI outcomes.
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AI has a data problem. Data needs an AI solution. Read our data leader’s guide to AI-ready data.
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IBM is named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Metadata Management Solutions.
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Use an open-source search and analytics engine to index, query and analyze data from a wide range of data sources.
Take the next step

Start building the trustworthy data foundation AI needs to move from experimentation to production.

  1. Talk to an expert about a use case
  2. Try watsonx.data for free