Generative AI is transforming how marketing organizations operate and 67% of CMOs will be deploying generative AI in the next 12 months, according to a May 2023 IBM survey. The Generative AI for Intelligent Marketing offering from IBM iX®—the experience design partner within IBM Consulting™—meets clients where they are in their transformation journey, spanning:

Technology optimization, including architectural guidance, the implementation of generative AI tools and integration across the sales, service and marketing domains. Data optimization, structuring critical data, building LLMs leveraging the watsonx.ai studio and applying generative AI analytics. Experience innovation, enabling customization and consistency of brand content and experiences.