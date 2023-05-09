Home Page Title Page Title Experience transformation AI-first business models are the wave of the future
Within the next year, C-suite leaders expect generative AI to impact nearly half of their organization’s current jobs
Make marketing more personal, impactful and profitable

Generative AI is transforming how marketing organizations operate and 67% of CMOs will be deploying generative AI in the next 12 months, according to a May 2023 IBM survey. The Generative AI for Intelligent Marketing offering from IBM iX®—the experience design partner within IBM Consulting™—meets clients where they are in their transformation journey, spanning:

  1. Technology optimization, including architectural guidance, the implementation of generative AI tools and integration across the sales, service and marketing domains.
  2. Data optimization, structuring critical data, building LLMs leveraging the watsonx.ai studio and applying generative AI analytics.
  3. Experience innovation, enabling customization and consistency of brand content and experiences.
AI for business is here

IBM iX helps the world’s most influential companies reinvent their relationships with customers and employees.

Consulting partners for more than 20 years, we help clients deliver more personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and trust.

We combine the power of Salesforce with open, emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design, and impactful data insights. 

With consulting that spans sales, service, marketing and commerce, we help clients define strategies, choose optimal platforms, and accelerate time-to-value.

Co-create with IBM Garage™
Partner with a diverse set of IBM experts to adopt breakthrough technologies and find value faster. Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our robust framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices.