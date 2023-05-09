Generative AI is transforming how marketing organizations operate and 67% of CMOs will be deploying generative AI in the next 12 months, according to a May 2023 IBM survey. The Generative AI for Intelligent Marketing offering from IBM iX®—the experience design partner within IBM Consulting™—meets clients where they are in their transformation journey, spanning:
Read the announcement
How IBM iX Digital Commerce Services delivered an ROI of 159%
Transform contact center costs into value-generating revenue
In The State of Salesforce 2023–24, find out who’s creating more value from the Salesforce platform—and how.
IBM iX helps the world’s most influential companies reinvent their relationships with customers and employees.
Consulting partners for more than 20 years, we help clients deliver more personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and trust.
We combine the power of Salesforce with open, emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design, and impactful data insights.
With consulting that spans sales, service, marketing and commerce, we help clients define strategies, choose optimal platforms, and accelerate time-to-value.