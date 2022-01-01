Most breaches are measured in thousands of data records. But for those breaches that lose millions of records, the costs are exponentially higher. The average cost of a mega breach of 50 million or more records reached USD 387 million in 2022, more than 100 times greater than the overall average cost of a data breach. Investments in technologies such as security information and event management (SIEM) and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR )use AI and automation to lower those costs by improving detection and response times.