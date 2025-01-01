Home

Streamline workflows and maximize productivity with AI-powered orchestration
Bring AI-driven orchestration to your workforce

The Orchestrator Agent in IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate transforms how work gets done. It’s a multi-agent system with an intelligent automation layer, dynamically selecting the best action, surfacing the right tools, and seamlessly integrating any AI assistants and AI agents—all within a unified chat experience.

No more switching between applications. No more wasted time searching for answers. The Orchestrator Agent brings together generative AI, automation and your existing workflows to help teams work faster, smarter, and more efficiently.
How it works

Powered by fine-tuned large language models (LLMs), including IBM® Granite™, and agentic AI, the Orchestrator Agent manages each step of a conversation, intelligently guiding users to the right tool, AI assistant, AI agent or human expert.

Powered by AI-driven decision-making, the Orchestrator Agent not only automates repetitive tasks but also accelerates work by recommending the next best action. It seamlessly coordinates AI assistants, enterprise applications, and workflows—eliminating bottlenecks and keeping work moving efficiently.

A single, intuitive chat interface centralizes interactions and insights, reducing complexity and making work more efficient.
Features
Large language model-based routing

The Orchestrator Agent intelligently selects the best action, assistant, or workflow based on context, simplifying complex tasks, eliminating bottlenecks and accelerating work.
Unified user experience no matter the tool

Access AI assistants and agents, business applications and automation tools in a single, streamlined chat without toggling between multiple systems.
Smarter discoverability of tools and information

Interact with the Orchestrator Agent in natural language to quickly access what you need, when you need it.

 
