The Orchestrator Agent in IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate transforms how work gets done. It’s a multi-agent system with an intelligent automation layer, dynamically selecting the best action, surfacing the right tools, and seamlessly integrating any AI assistants and AI agents—all within a unified chat experience.

No more switching between applications. No more wasted time searching for answers. The Orchestrator Agent brings together generative AI, automation and your existing workflows to help teams work faster, smarter, and more efficiently.