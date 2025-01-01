Home
The Orchestrator Agent in IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate transforms how work gets done. It’s a multi-agent system with an intelligent automation layer, dynamically selecting the best action, surfacing the right tools, and seamlessly integrating any AI assistants and AI agents—all within a unified chat experience.
No more switching between applications. No more wasted time searching for answers. The Orchestrator Agent brings together generative AI, automation and your existing workflows to help teams work faster, smarter, and more efficiently.
Powered by fine-tuned large language models (LLMs), including IBM® Granite™, and agentic AI, the Orchestrator Agent manages each step of a conversation, intelligently guiding users to the right tool, AI assistant, AI agent or human expert.
Powered by AI-driven decision-making, the Orchestrator Agent not only automates repetitive tasks but also accelerates work by recommending the next best action. It seamlessly coordinates AI assistants, enterprise applications, and workflows—eliminating bottlenecks and keeping work moving efficiently.
A single, intuitive chat interface centralizes interactions and insights, reducing complexity and making work more efficient.
The Orchestrator Agent intelligently selects the best action, assistant, or workflow based on context, simplifying complex tasks, eliminating bottlenecks and accelerating work.
Access AI assistants and agents, business applications and automation tools in a single, streamlined chat without toggling between multiple systems.
Interact with the Orchestrator Agent in natural language to quickly access what you need, when you need it.