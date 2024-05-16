With a physical storage capacity of up to 15 TB (with 2.5:1 compression), the TS1070 tape drive is an excellent tape storage solution for organizations requiring data backup and low-cost, archival data storage. The data transfer performance has increased over the previous LTO Ultrium half-height generation with a transfer rate of up to 300 MBps with 8 Gbps Fibre Channel (FC) interface connectivity. The drive offers two FC ports and one Ethernet port per drive to improve availability.