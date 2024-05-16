IBM® TS1070 Tape Drive is designed to meet growing storage requirements and shrinking backup windows. Incorporating the latest generation of industry-leading LTO technology, the TS1070 tape drive is suited for handling backup, save and restore, and archival data storage needs with higher capacity and higher data transfer rates than the previous generation. The LTO Ultrium 7 technology supports media partitioning, IBM Spectrum Archive technology, and encryption of data and write-once-read-many media.
With a physical storage capacity of up to 15 TB, the TS1070 tape drive offers a storage solution for organizations requiring data backup and low-cost, archival data storage.
Simplify data management with IBM Spectrum Archive utilizing IBM Linear Tape File System technology. With file-level access to tape data, quickly locate and update information on the tape media.
When used in a tiered storage infrastructure, tape drives offer a long-term data retention solution with improve efficiency and reduced costs.
The TS1070 tape drive incorporates the latest generation of industry-leading LTO technology which offers higher storage capacity and higher data transfer rates than the previous generation to provide long-term tape infrastructure investment protection.
Designed to support media partitioning, the TS1070 tape drive offers the ability to create two partitions on the LTO Ultrium 7 media. Partitioning enables IBM Spectrum Archive, which improves the ability to reference small sections of data on tape. It also helps with interchange of data between different platforms.
With a physical storage capacity of up to 15 TB (with 2.5:1 compression), the TS1070 tape drive is an excellent tape storage solution for organizations requiring data backup and low-cost, archival data storage. The data transfer performance has increased over the previous LTO Ultrium half-height generation with a transfer rate of up to 300 MBps with 8 Gbps Fibre Channel (FC) interface connectivity. The drive offers two FC ports and one Ethernet port per drive to improve availability.
The TS1070 8 Gbps FC interface enables connection to a wide range of open-system servers. The LTO Ultrium 7 tape media provides partitioning support, which in conjunction with IBM Spectrum Archive provides users with file-level access to tape data. This support helps users quickly locate and update information on the tape media. The LTO Ultrium 7 technology is also designed to support data encryption.
The TS1070 Tape Drive is compatible with major operating systems and independent software vendor applications.
IBM TS1070 Tape Drive at a glance: