Home Network SevOne IBM SevOne NPM resources
Gain the expertise you need to assure continuous network performance
Book a demo
Flat abstract illustration depicting network, nodes, circles, charts, graph
Featured resources

Find the latest network performance management (NPM) insights. 

 AIOps-driven NPM strategy

Drive successful digital transformation with application-aware, AIOps-driven NPM.

Modernize your NPM system

Benefit from modern NPM capabilities that are dynamic, flexible and scalable.

 NPM for financial services

Learn six reasons financial services companies choose SevOne NPM for their networking needs.
Webinars Join our experts, thought leaders and clients to learn more about how IBM enables IT success with SevOne NPM. Learn about what's new, what's working and how to succeed with insight from application-centric network observability. View upcoming and on-demand webinars

Client stories

BT Business

Discover how BT Business is helping its enterprise customers become more agile and adaptable by transitioning them to modern network infrastructures.

 Spark NZ

Igniting growth and innovation, Spark NZ uses SevOne NPM software to monitor over 400,000 objects in their diverse, highly complex network.

Devereux

See how Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health uses proactive monitoring to help ensure the reliability of its behavioral healthcare.

Global satellite provider

A satellite services provider had unique challenges in collecting and analyzing network performance data. An automated solution boosted efficiency and effectiveness.

Partnering with SevOne NPM: Interested in finding or becoming an IBM Business Partner?

Additional resources

Solution briefs

Hybrid cloud monitoring

Break down silos and gain a comprehensive understanding of your network performance.

Read the solution brief

Go beyond detection

Learn how to address your NPM needs today and into the future.

Read the solution brief

SDN monitoring

Maximize the performance and value of your Cisco ACI infrastructure.

Read the solution brief

SD-WAN monitoring

Mitigate the transitional risk of moving from traditional WANs to SD-WANs.

Read the solution brief

SD-WAN for MSPs

Support a new hybrid model of corporate, branch office and home network connectivity.

Read the solution brief

Enterprise wifi monitoring

Gain complete and unified visibility across enterprise wifi infrastructures.

Read the solution brief

 White papers

Maturity model for NPM

Assess the maturity of your network management capabilities against this model.

Read white paper 

ROI framework for NPM

Assess the ROI of your network management system based on your unique business needs.

Read white paper

SD-WAN and wifi monitoring

Top five challenges and solutions for managing the modern branch office.

Read white paper

Tool consolidation

Avoid the added costs of multiple network performance monitoring tools.

Read white paper

Hidden costs of NPM

Understand the hidden costs of legacy network monitoring tools and how to avoid them.

Read white paper

Boost your NPM system

Supercharge your network management system in five easy steps.

Read white paper

Build your NPM strategy

Develop an effective network management strategy in six fundamental steps.

Read white paper

Network capacity forecasts

Discover three ways you can improve network capacity forecasts.

Read white paper

 Industries

Large enterprises

Top six reasons large enterprises choose SevOne NPM for their networking needs.

Read white paper

Financial services

Why consolidation of NPM tools is critical for the financial services industry.

Read white paper

Managed service providers

How MSPs win more customers and create new revenue streams with the right NPM platform.

Read white paper

How MSPs cut costs

How MSPs can reduce capital and operating expenditures with the right NPM system.

Read white paper

Why MSPs choose SevOne NPM

Why MSPs choose SevOne for their network performance monitoring and management needs.

Read white paper

 Topics

What is SDN?

Learn about the benefits and use cases of software-defined networking (SDN) for modern networks.

Explore the topic

What is SD-WAN?

Learn about the benefits and use cases of SD-WANs for hybrid network infrastructures.

Explore the topic

What is NetFlow?

Learn why network flow analysis is so crucial for today's complex hybrid networks.

Explore the topic

What is network monitoring?

Learn why your IT and NetOps teams must have the right network monitoring tools.

Explore the topic 

What is network management?

Learn why proactive network management is crucial for digital transformation.

Explore the topic

What is observability?

Learn what observability is, how it works and why it should be part of your NPM strategy.

Explore the topic
Related Products IBM AIOps Insights

Manage enterprise IT resources through AI-powered event and incident management.

 IBM Turbonomic® Application Resource Management

Dynamically resource applications to absorb shifting user demands and deliver target response times.

IBM Instana Observability

Discover the leading enterprise observability platform for hybrid cloud environments.

IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh

Achieve simple, secure and predictable application-centric connectivity with IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh.

IBM Cloud Pak® for Watson AIOps

Discover how to achieve predictive IT operations with IBM Cloud Pak® or Watson AIOps.

IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation

Transform your network with cloud and AI-powered automation. Part of IBM Cloud Pak for Automation.

See how IBM SevOne Network Performance Management can help

Be a network hero, enhance continuous network performance.

 Book a demo Join the community
More ways to explore Documentation Partners Community