“Reducing our hardware footprint, with all the financial and operational benefits that brings, was a big goal of ours. However, our primary concern during all of these transitions was to make them without creating any negative impacts on our customers, internal users or partners,” says Amar Palaniswamy, OSS Solution Architect for Sky and a leader of its Network Assurance team. “With a network as large as Sky’s, any new service usually requires a large-scale rollout, and directly affects many users and customers. That’s where performance monitoring becomes even more important than in regular, day-to-day operations. It’s also where SevOne really shines.”

In addition to improving operational agility and helping to accelerate the time-to-market for new entertainment services, Sky’s Network Assurance team had to protect user and customer experiences during and after several major rollouts.



Among the company’s larger projects was adopting and transitioning to software-defined networking (SDN) using Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI). Deployed in its data centers, Sky’s Cisco ACI deployment enabled the company to define its network infrastructure dynamically based on network policies. The intent was to use this Cisco SDN technology to simplify, optimize and accelerate the application deployment lifecycle. However, Sky recognized a key gap.



While Cisco ACI comes with an embedded management system, it primarily focuses on the initial configuration and ongoing management of network policies. However, the performance data in Cisco ACI offers details only about Cisco ACI managed entities, creating an island of performance data with a limited historical perspective.



The Sky team closed this monitoring gap with the SevOne NPM, which gave them complete, modern SDN monitoring and analytics integrated directly with the management APIs of Cisco ACI. As a result, Sky’s Network Assurance team now has complete, end-to-end visibility across its entire Cisco ACI infrastructure—and the rest of the Sky network it is connected to.



Sky’s Network Assurance team also used the SevOne NPM’s powerful NetFlow analytics capabilities to monitor traffic flow data generated by Sky’s physical and virtual NetFlow-enabled routers, switches and other networking gear from vendors such as Nokia.



Another innovative way that Sky is using the SevOne NPM solution is streaming real-time network performance data to Google Cloud for sophisticated analysis and reporting. This enables Sky to extend the value of its performance data beyond operational silos and organizational boundaries.



In all, Sky is presently using SevOne NPM to monitor more than 55,000 of its network devices.

