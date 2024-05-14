Spark’s initial IBM SevOne NPM deployment centered in the company’s core network, which covers its voice and data offerings. Today, the IBM SevOne NPM solution monitors over 385,000 objects in that core network, as well as more than 20,000 objects in Spark’s Global Internet network. Additionally, the company is continuing to deploy IBM SevOne NPM for its Spark Digital business unit’s Managed Data customers, where the solution will become the primary collection system driving both internal and customer-facing performance dashboards.

With comprehensive data collection, complete network visibility and powerful yet easy-to-use reporting functions, the IBM SevOne NPM solution is meeting and often exceeding the Spark team’s expectations.

“In all our deployments so far, we haven’t encountered a single device that couldn’t be polled or a metric that couldn’t be captured by the SevOne solution,” adds Prowse. “Given the diverse and highly complex nature of our network environment, we found that really remarkable.”

As for consolidation, Spark is on track to replace five legacy NPM tools with IBM SevOne NPM software. With some of those tools now swapped out, Spark has already reduced OpEx by eliminating software licensing, maintenance and other associated costs. The company has also reduced CapEx by not having to replace or upgrade appliances that the legacy NPM tools required.

The consolidation has also is reduced the time staff members spend cobbling together data and reports from the various systems. Now, internal teams have detailed dashboards showing real-time and historical performance data, and corporate customers have instant access to dashboard and reports customized to meet their needs.

Based on the successes of its initial deployments, Spark has plans to expand its use of IBM SevOne NPM. One notable POC is already underway in Spark’s mobile network—a strategic area for the company due to its growth potential—and other expansions are planned.