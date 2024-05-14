Previously, when one of its SAN volumes ran out of space, Devereux faced a three-hour system disruption. After implementing IBM SevOne NPM, Shurer’s team built a SAN report to show the prior week’s activity. They noticed an anomaly—one line on a graph that was clearly trending up. Yet again, a SAN volume was quickly filling to capacity.

“This time, with SevOne in place, we detected the SAN issue three hours in advance, instead of having a three-hour disruption,” recounts Sutton.

When IBM SevOne NPM was first installed, the team noticed—through discards and errors on a port—that the backup server was using the default Microsoft Windows driver, rather than the driver they had concluded was optimal for their configuration. This was causing backup cycles to take longer than expected.

“Add all those little things together and it costs money and time,” says Sutton. “With SevOne, we estimate we’re catching 40% of the issues before significant end user impact. Prior to SevOne, that percent was almost zero.”

Devereux’s IT team has also enjoyed the ease of generating reports and graphs. Sutton, for example, has built reports to troubleshoot specific issues. “I pick an object, pick an indicator, hit detach, and in no time I can have a report with half a dozen or more graphs,” he says. “I’ve never worked with a solution where you can build meaningful reports so fast.

“We use reports to help us decide what alerts would be useful,” continues Sutton. “We have regular alert summary meetings to work together to spot patterns and fine-tune our alerts. With SevOne deployed, the number of preventable incidents is down. The team now utilizes much richer and more accurate baseline data, which better informs decisions.”

Shurer adds: “Previously, a significant amount of time was spent trying to figure out what went wrong. Opportunity was lost because our energy was used discovering underlying causes. Now, we have more insight.”

These positive results from the IBM SevOne NPM platform are just the beginning for Devereux. With less time needed to fight fires, the IT team—which includes 33 employees at headquarters and 22 local administrators nationwide—can rededicate themselves to innovation and proactive monitoring. Shurer hopes to achieve two goals in particular: enhance security and make a thoughtful and calculated move to the cloud.

“Security is a major issue for healthcare providers,” says Shurer. “SevOne allows us to focus more proactively on security since we don’t spend as much time troubleshooting performance issues.”

Another objective for the Devereux team is integration of IBM SevOne NPM alerts with its help desk ticketing system. Once the alert review and fine-tuning process is complete, the goal is to use the ticketing system to track network performance issues to resolution.

The Devereux team has been impressed with the solution’s intuitive nature and says it can easily incorporate the services into their own workflow. “I wish every company operated the way SevOne does,” notes Sutton. “They made implementation so much easier.”

“It’s now much easier to extend the solution on our own,” adds Shurer. “In fact, our existing FTEs now have more time to innovate.”

Sutton concludes: “From the initial engagement with SevOne, and our ongoing relationship, we’re confident that if we have an issue, it will be resolved.”