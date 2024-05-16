IBM Host On-Demand (HOD) provides security-rich web-to-host terminal emulation and host access application programming support from a single interface.
Host On-Demand provides connectivity to TN3270E, TN5250, VT52, VT100, VT220 and VT420 systems, IBM CICS® applications and FTP servers. The Managed Host On Demand environment replaces the browser on the local machine and removes the need to download the Java Runtime Environment (JRE).
Host On-Demand is available as a stand-alone product or as part of the IBM Host Access Client Package and the IBM Host Integration Solution.
Accommodate all your users with security-rich, browser-based host access in both intranet and Internet environments.
Get web-based application programming support for creating custom web applications.
Use with advanced administrative and desktop utilities to implement more quickly and increase user productivity.
Get independent connectivity to host systems by running the emulator client on all IBM Host On-Demand client-supported platforms including web browsers.
Get real-time tracking of the number of licenses in use with the IBM Host Integration License Manager.
Get greater return on your existing investments by using extensive platform support and integration capabilities.
Access your host systems from a web browser or as a Web Start application and extend host applications and data to remote users, business partners, suppliers and sales personnel. You get support for multiple host systems, including TN3270E, TN5250, VT100, VT220, VT420, Secure Shell (SSH), IBM CICS® Transaction Gateway and FTP. Your connectivity complies with the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS), and provides secure connectivity to host systems with Transport Layer Security (TLS).
Create custom on-demand applications rapidly with the Java® toolset, including Host Access Beans for Java. Use the Host Access Class Library (HACL) for quick and easy access to host applications. You can also create custom portlets to access host applications from IBM WebSphere® Portal.
Create custom files containing different configuration information for host sessions with the easy-to-use deployment wizard. Simplify maintenance and upgrades with direct installation and administration from the web server. Your users get Scratch Pad, Screen History, Hot Spots, Quick Connect, Find Text and Display Session Watermark functionality.
Get a standalone Host On-Demand emulator as part of HOD server installation. The emulator is packaged as zip that can be downloaded on the client desktop. The emulator is Java-based, so it is platform independent and can be run on all the HOD client-supported platforms.
Log more detailed information about the clients including, product, sub client, version, IP address, Mac Address, machine name, system username and the license check-in time stamp. You can count the licenses of HOD and PCOMM simultaneously using the centralized, web-based IBM Host Integration License Manager.
Simplify your host connectivity needs with a single interface to multiple host systems. You can install IBM Host on-Demand on nearly any server platform to fit virtually any size organization or branch office. Host on-Demand supports IBM AIX®, IBM i5/OS®, Linux®, Oracle Solaris, Microsoft® Windows® and IBM z/OS®.
Provides a fast, secure, controlled and concurrent access to multiple z/OS applications from a single 3270 interface.
Connect users to enterprise host applications and data over diverse networks and extends connectivity for AIX, Linux and Linux on IBM Z.
A family of programs that provide interfaces for displaying graphics from mainframe programs.
A software tool that creates screen layouts and input maps for 3270-type full screen terminals.
A software for remote access and terminal emulation of z/OS® hosts. It includes IBM Personal Communications, IBM Host On-Demand, and IBM Host Access Client Package Extended Edition.
A complete host access and modernization solution for multiple environments. It includes IBM Host Access Transformation Services, IBM Host on Demand, and IBM Personal Communications.
