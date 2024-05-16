Host On-Demand provides connectivity to TN3270E, TN5250, VT52, VT100, VT220 and VT420 systems, IBM CICS® applications and FTP servers. The Managed Host On Demand environment replaces the browser on the local machine and removes the need to download the Java Runtime Environment (JRE).



Host On-Demand is available as a stand-alone product or as part of the IBM Host Access Client Package and the IBM Host Integration Solution.