IBM Rational® Host Integration Solution offers a complete host access and modernization solution for multiple environments. You can access green-screen applications independent of platform, network, connectivity or host system.
Rational Host Integration Solution includes three core components for creating and deploying advanced business applications that integrate and transform your host systems.
Host Access Transformation Services (HATS)
Extend the reach of your terminal applications to the web with a modern user interface or as industry-standard web services.
Host On-Demand (HOD)
Get security-rich, web-to-host access and web-based app programming support with one interface to your TN3270E, TN5250, VT52, VT100, VT220 and VT420 systems; IBM CICS® applications; and FTP servers.
Personal Communications
Employ traditional host communication and terminal emulation for access to host applications and data.
Develop new applications that generate a graphical user interface (GUI) for 3270 and 5250 apps with the Rational Host Access Transformation Services Toolkit. Access your host applications from a browser, portlet, rich client or mobile device. You can also generate integration objects, which are JavaBeans that encapsulate interactions with a host application for creating web services.
Create custom on-demand apps with the Java toolset and its Host Access Beans for Java. You can use the security-rich, browser-based interface to host access for users in both intranet and internet environments. You’ll also get support for multiple host systems including TN3270E, TN5250, VT100, VT220, VT420, Secure Shell (SSH), IBM CICS® Transaction Gateway and FTP.
Get personal networking functions for the workstation that allow you to use your existing networking capabilities, including SNA apps and technologies. IBM Personal Communications gives you host communication and terminal emulation featuring 3270, 5250 and VT emulation, FTP client and SNA network architecture app support and TCP/IP connectivity. You also get extensive API support, including Emulator High-Level Language Apps Programming Interface (EHLLAPI) through languages like C++ and Java.
Get reliable, security-rich support for connecting to host applications and data over diverse networks. Rational Host Integration solution includes support for multiple protocol and operating system environments, including SNA, TCP/IP, intranet, extranet, Linux, Microsoft Windows family and IBM z/OS®. You can also integrate with WebSphere® Application Server and WebSphere Application Server Network Deployment for nearly seamless deployments.
Flexible access to host applications through a local client or the web.
Extending connectivity for AIX, Linux and Linux on System z® platforms.
