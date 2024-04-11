IBM Host Access Transformation Services (HATS) extends mission critical terminal applications to the web, mobile, portal, rich client, or as standard SOAP or RESTful web services without touching the existing application. No rewriting, refactoring, or access to application source code is required.
This low risk HATS transformation can:
Use HATS tunable default rendering and screen customization capability to get all the screens of your existing application rendered with a new, intuitive user interface.
Access a wizard-based flow recorder and visual editor to create SOAP or RESTful web services without programming.
Simplify and customize app navigation with macros and screen combinations, simplify app input with global variables, and use business logic to augment the terminal app with data from other sources.
Deploy apps to web, portal, and Eclipse RCP runtime environments, and allow access by a large variety of web browsers, including mobile. Choose the option(s) that meet your business needs.
Transform all screens of an app with HATS default rendering. HATS changes terminal app components like function keys and menu items into intuitive links, buttons, or text with images. You can enable more change with screen customizations. Use editing tools to transform the text-based user interface with HATS widgets like drop-downs, calendars, tables and radio buttons. Employ global rules and text replacement for specific changes across an entire app, specific components, or a specific screen.
Create standard web services and JavaBeans™ to enable flexible reuse of terminal application business logic in new business processes and applications. You can create screen flows, define inputs and outputs with a wizard-based macro recorder and customize further with Visual Macro Editor. Get support for standard JAX-WS SOAP, JAX-RPC and JAX-RS RESTful web services as well as for 3270, 5250, and VT terminal applications.
Increase end user productivity and simplify screen navigation with macros and screen combinations. You can reduce data entry errors by using HATS global variables to store data, prefill drop-downs or popups, and input information on behalf of the end user. You can also customize access for a specific set of users (for example, internet self-help).
Create standard web apps for deployment to WebSphere® Application Server, WebSphere Liberty Profile, IBM Cloud server, Geronimo and WebLogic. You can create JSR 286 and JSR 168 portlets with the HATS toolkit. These portlets offer a unified user experience through a customized portal. Mobile browser support gives your users access to mission critical data as they need it for improved customer service and time savings.
A complete host access and modernization solution for multiple environments. Includes Host Access Client Package and Host Access Transformation Solution.
Get the flexibility to access host applications through a local client or the web using PCOMM for Windows desktop, IBM Host on Demand, and HACP Extended Edition for tables/phones.
A security-rich web-to-host terminal emulation and host access application programming support from a single interface.
