Transform all screens of an app with HATS default rendering. HATS changes terminal app components like function keys and menu items into intuitive links, buttons, or text with images. You can enable more change with screen customizations. Use editing tools to transform the text-based user interface with HATS widgets like drop-downs, calendars, tables and radio buttons. Employ global rules and text replacement for specific changes across an entire app, specific components, or a specific screen.