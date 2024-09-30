Pricing for IBM Z

Leverage the business value of flexible and predictable pricing for IBM Z with tailored fit pricing model
Read the pricing brief Read the blog
Illustration showing software screens indirectly connecting to the mainframe

In a hybrid cloud world marked by dynamic business needs and the challenge of predicting demand for IT services, flexibility is essential. 

Tailored fit pricing for IBM Z® offers flexible, cloud-like consumption-based pricing for software, hardware and on-premises computing to simplify and predict pricing. This helps improve your readiness to predict and meet unexpected demands in a cost-effective way, on one of the most secure and reliable platforms.

 What is Tailored Fit Pricing for IBM Z?
Tailored fit pricing options Tailored fit pricing is a flexible pricing model that effectively simplifies the existing pricing landscape through cloud-like, software and hardware consumption-based pricing options for on-premises computing. Browse technical resources for pricing Software consumption solution

Cloud-like, usage-based software licensing model.

 Hardware consumption solution

Cloud-like, always-on usage-based hardware capacity window.

 Development and test solution

An always-on, cost-competitive, high-capacity z/OS® environment.

 Enterprise capacity solution

Licensing model that offers simple software pricing.

 New application solution

Predictable and value transparency with consumption pricing for new z/OS apps.
Z delivers the resiliency, security and agility we need to make sure that our millions of customers can access our services anywhere, anytime, using any device. —Waldemar Ruggiero Jr. Executive GM, Banco Bradesco Read the case study Tailored Fit Pricing is helping us optimize the cost to run the platform so we can utilize it to its maximum potential while being able to respond to unpredictable demands. —Trirat Suwanprateeb SVP and CTO, Siam Commercial Bank PCL Read the case study
Other pricing resources Mainframe software licensing
Browse key IBM documents and contract exhibits related to IBM Z software licensing, pricing, and charges.
Software pricing tools
Use these toolkits to get started with selected pricing options.
Software pricing reference guide
Read the reference guide outlining the IBM Z software pricing methodologies, their flexibilities and value.
All software licensing
Explore the licensing terms and conditions for IBM software products.
Talk to us

Speak with one of our advisors today to get the right pricing solution to help you exploit your IBM Z.

 Read the blog