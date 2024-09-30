In a hybrid cloud world marked by dynamic business needs and the challenge of predicting demand for IT services, flexibility is essential.
Tailored fit pricing for IBM Z® offers flexible, cloud-like consumption-based pricing for software, hardware and on-premises computing to simplify and predict pricing. This helps improve your readiness to predict and meet unexpected demands in a cost-effective way, on one of the most secure and reliable platforms.
Cloud-like, usage-based software licensing model.
Cloud-like, always-on usage-based hardware capacity window.
An always-on, cost-competitive, high-capacity z/OS® environment.
Licensing model that offers simple software pricing.
Predictable and value transparency with consumption pricing for new z/OS apps.
Speak with one of our advisors today to get the right pricing solution to help you exploit your IBM Z.