Siam Commercial Bank

The financial services industry is being reshaped by digital services, regulatory change and new demands from consumers. To remain competitive in the face of these rapid changes, banks need to provide new services while maintaining a consistently superior customer experience. Under its vision to serve as “the most admired bank,” SCB has established a strategic transformation plan designed to upgrade its infrastructure and enhance long-term competitiveness.

Trirat Suwanprateeb, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, explains: “As the first Thai bank, we play a critical role in providing financial services for Thailand. To become the ‘most admired bank,’ customer experience is very critical for us. We are investing in transformation projects to uplift the quality of the bank and enhance interaction with customers, especially on digital systems.”

For over 20 years, SCB has trusted the IBM Z platform to run its core banking and credit card applications. The bank operates four Z mainframes clustered across two data centers utilizing the Parallel Sysplex® solution, a clustering technology that enables multiple copies of the Z operating system, IBM z/OS®, to run as a single system. SCB was the first bank in Thailand to implement a Parallel Sysplex cluster because the technology is designed to foster availability and manage backup and recovery.

“Parallel Sysplex has proven to be essential for us because it provides the ability for us to scale out and offer high availability for customer services, even when we perform a planned outage,” says Trirat.



However, as the bank embarked on its transformation plan, it suddenly saw digital and mobile transactions grow by over 30% annually. These workloads would often spike at month-end and during seasonal holiday shopping periods, making capacity planning challenging and costly.



In the face of unpredictable workload growth, SCB began “soft capping” its hardware utilization to prevent increased charges for unexpected peaks. “The cost to run our platform at the time was prohibiting us from expanding the capacity to respond to our customer requirements,” adds Trirat.

