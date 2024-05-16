The Extended Edition allows users to connect to IBM Z and IBM i hosts through HOD on a mobile browser. It provides end users with features such as:

Zero footprint: Move to a zero-footprint solution so that nothing gets downloaded to end users' systems.

Modernization: See and represent data graphically with Host Access Client Package Extended Edition because it is more than just an emulator.

Fast and easy: Choose from the quick options to transform entire or parts of the terminal to web.

Multiple configurations: Fetch 3270/5250 display session configurations from HTML-based, combined-based, and configuration server-based model pages.

Simple UI: Visualize the host data with easy-to-use widgets. The Extended Edition has an intuitive and user-centric design.