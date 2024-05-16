IBM Host Access Client Package is a software for remote access and terminal emulation of z/OS® hosts.
IBM Host Access Client Package provides flexible and uninterrupted host access, communications and terminal emulation from multiple devices across Windows™, UNIX® and IBM Z® platform users working on-premises or remotely.
This packages includes:
Explore the updates for IBM Host Access Client Package
Access host applications and data, perform security-rich terminal emulation, and connect it all in a single browser.
Accelerate your modernization efforts by connecting users to both hosted and cloud platforms.
Enable host access and terminal emulation without downloads to end user’s systems.
Achieve a fast ROI for market-leading host connectivity and emulation tools that enhance your existing investments.
IBM Personal Communications is a host-communication and terminal-emulation package for Windows™. The package provides useful features such as:
IBM Host On-Demand is a web-to-host terminal emulation and host access application programming support for Java®. It offers powerful features such as:
The Extended Edition allows users to connect to IBM Z and IBM i hosts through HOD on a mobile browser. It provides end users with features such as:
Enhance productivity with Microsoft Office integration, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) support, and more.
Improve security for host connections across applications with TLS 1.3 support, LDAP connections, and Express Logon.
Leverage enhanced APIs and library support for automation.
Access IBM zSystems, IBM i and DEC UNIX virtual terminal hosts. Supports TN3270E, TN5250, VT52 and other related technologies.
Switch seamlessly between Host Access Client Package products. Changes are preserved across all products.
Support users working on-premises or remotely through access on desktop, web and mobile devices.
You can download the Host Access Client Package from the Passport Advantage site. If you don’t have an account, click "Enroll in Passport Advantage".
Discover IBM Host Access Client Package. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.