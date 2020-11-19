IBM Z® provides a security-rich, resilient and agile IT platform to help drive your digital transformation. IBM offers customized training, certification and hands-on experience so you can make the most of your investment in this technology.
Learn how IBM is collaborating with the academic community, clients and partners to build the next generation of talent.
Start building your career by joining out community of developers.
Mainframes are critical to commercial databases, transaction servers and applications that require high resiliency, security and agility.
Get hands-on experience, develop valuable skills and earn digital badges. No prior knowledge required.
Experience hands-on content and labs and earn industry-recognized badges and credit certifications to build in-demand skills.
Take advantage of tutorials, code patterns, learning series and more.
Start your career as an administrator with this collection of learning assets.
Learn how to update apps using the latest technologies and deliver changes at the speed of business.
Learn how to architect enterprise workloads and integrate them with your hybrid multicloud.
Optimize every phase of DevOps projects with this rich collection of technical enablement materials.
Take advantage of our no-charge apprenticeship accelerator program to train new collar talent.
Take the IBM z/OS® Mainframe Practitioner badge program featuring hands-on labs experience with a live IBM Z system.
Watch educational videos that cover IBM Z basics and the IBM z/OS operating system.
Get certifications from experienced instructors of the Institute for Data Center Professionals.
A comprehensive library of presentations, labs and hands-on exercises that can help you gain essential skills.
Resources that academics and students can access z/OS at no charge for teaching and research purposes.
The one-stop destination for IBM Z educators to collaborate and find resources.
Challenge your students with compelling hands-on workshops and hackathons focused on IBM Z systems technologies. These immersive sessions give students the opportunity to gain industry-critical skills, work directly with IBM Z technologies and win prizes.
Reach out today to find out how to get started.