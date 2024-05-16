IBM® CL/SuperSession provides the power and flexibility to consolidate and tailor complex applications for users, customize user security profiles and pull data from multiple sessions. You can control application access with customized menus for specific users or groups. Administrators can use CL/SuperSession to move between active applications with a single keystroke to increase efficiency and application management. These capabilities simplify the user experience and improve productivity.
IBM flexible payment solutions help you align your infrastructure investments with workload needs.
Run procedural dialogs to access real terminal and multiple IBM Virtual Telecommunications Access Method (VTAM®) sessions.
Update authorities, group profiles, session timeouts and available sessions. Applications can display according to security profiles.
Establish a central point of control to monitor and perform actions against user and virtual sessions.
Pull data from multiple IBM® VTAM® sessions and use it in other sessions. You can take two complex applications and consolidate them into a single more easily understood screen. In addition, you can program one keystroke to replicate a set of frequently performed keystrokes, much like macros in some PC software packages.
Assign users to groups based on the applications that they require, and enable automatic logging on to specific applications. You can move easily between applications by using a hot key or phrase. You can also split emulator screens into multiple display spaces.
Monitor users, virtual sessions, and critical resources from a central point of control. HelpDesk operator can view user and session information, view a user’s screen to assist with problem solving, send broadcast or individual messages, use the HelpDesk Monitor to monitor critical resources. For High Availability Option users, a multipoint HelpDesk can service users on any connected system.
Improve security and enhance network control with CL/SuperSession functionality that enables customization of presentation and processing logic. You get support for screen customization for logon, menu selection, broadcast information, network news and more. You can also protect your data if a virtual session is intentionally or accidentally disconnected by preventing the next user of the virtual terminal from accessing residual data.
Use the High Availability Option (HAO) for multi-point help-desk capability, along with profile synchronization to enhance the availability, performance and manageability of sessions across connected systems and sysplexes.
Optimize application availability with the HAO profile synchronization. Use profile synchronization to automatically propagate user profile updates to linked CL/SuperSession instances and eliminate single points of failure. Exploit VTAM generic resources for automatic load balancing to improve performance and reduce system contention.
Allow multiple entry points or gateways, each with a unique configuration of sessions and security access.
Reorder, modify and delete sessions or add sessions. Save changes dynamically with no need to log off and back on to effect changes.
Validate logons to CL/SuperSession using an MFA token. An exit for users can generate a token that CL/SuperSession uses to facilitate logons to virtual sessions, for example TSO and IBM CICS®.
Use passphrase and PassTicket support in security products such as IBM RACF® and ACF2 for enhanced security.
View and offload to a file user profiles, session information, and system access data.
Create and download profile reports, download profiles and system access data in XML format.
