IBM® Communications Server for Data Center Deployment consolidates and extends Communications Server for AIX®, Linux®, and Linux on IBM Z. It connects users to enterprise host applications and data over diverse networks – whether an SNA, TCP/IP, intranet, extranet or internet. You get all-in-one communications services between workstations and host systems.



Communications Server for Data Center Deployment lets you choose applications based on your business needs, not on your network protocols. It is a good foundation for both small, single-processor systems and high-end, multiprocessor environments.