IBM® Communications Server for Data Center Deployment consolidates and extends Communications Server for AIX®, Linux®, and Linux on IBM Z. It connects users to enterprise host applications and data over diverse networks – whether an SNA, TCP/IP, intranet, extranet or internet. You get all-in-one communications services between workstations and host systems.
Communications Server for Data Center Deployment lets you choose applications based on your business needs, not on your network protocols. It is a good foundation for both small, single-processor systems and high-end, multiprocessor environments.
Supports AIX, Linux, and Linux on IBM Z with simplified administration over intranet or internet.
A sophisticated programming interface that supports a wide range of application programming interfaces (APIs).
Enables applications to run over multiple network protocols by acting as a multiprotocol gateway.
Offers secure, robust Telnet and Remote API networking environments.
Includes support for mobile and dynamic connectivity requirements for SNA applications.
<p><span> Enhances business flexibility by extending existing host applications to the internet. </span></p>
Same features as Communications Server for Data Center Deployment on Linux with the addition that this version supports hyper-sockets connections.
Flexible access for hosting applications on Windows, Unix and IBM zSystems® platforms in one package of powerful tools.
Reuse and transform your existing terminal applications.
A high-performance foundation for building and deploying networking applications on IBM z/OS.
Secure access to CICS from Java, Java EE, .NET Framework and C and C++ applications.
