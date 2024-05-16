Home Middleware Communications Server for Data Center Deployment IBM Communications Server for Data Center Deployment
Extending connectivity for AIX, Linux and Linux on IBM Z
What Communications Server for Data Center Deployment can do

IBM® Communications Server for Data Center Deployment consolidates and extends Communications Server for AIX®, Linux®, and Linux on IBM Z. It connects users to enterprise host applications and data over diverse networks – whether an SNA, TCP/IP, intranet, extranet or internet. You get all-in-one communications services between workstations and host systems.

Communications Server for Data Center Deployment lets you choose applications based on your business needs, not on your network protocols. It is a good foundation for both small, single-processor systems and high-end, multiprocessor environments.
Benefits
Easier administration

Supports AIX, Linux, and Linux on IBM Z with simplified administration over intranet or internet.

 Powerful programming

A sophisticated programming interface that supports a wide range of application programming interfaces (APIs).

Multi-network protocols

Enables applications to run over multiple network protocols by acting as a multiprotocol gateway.

 Added security

Offers secure, robust Telnet and Remote API networking environments.

 More support

Includes support for mobile and dynamic connectivity requirements for SNA applications.

Increased flexibility

<p><span> Enhances business flexibility by extending existing host applications to the internet. </span></p>
Offerings
Common features
  • Client/server support for Microsoft™ Windows™, AIX® and Linux®
  • Allows IBM Systems Network Architecture (SNA) to be configured and managed in a more central location
  • Reduces administration costs
  • Concentrates SNA resources
  • Provides a cloud-like implementation
  • Combines multiple functionalities into one product offering
Communications Server for Data Center Deployment on AIX
  • Connects applications across SNA and TCP/IP networks
  • Converts a workstation running AIX into an SNA node by equipping it with SNA resources and protocols
  • Enables the AIX workstation to communicate with other computers in the SNA network, including host computers
  • Provides TCP/IP functions to allow it to be used within your TCP/IP network or at the boundary between TCP/IP and SNA networks
Communications Server for Data Center Deployment on Linux
  • Connects applications across SNA and TCP/IP networks
  • Converts a Linux computer to an SNA node by equipping it with SNA resources and protocols
  • Enables a Linux computer to communicate with other computers in an SNA network, including host computers
  • Provides TCP/IP functions to allow it to be used within your TCP/IP network or at the boundary between TCP/IP and SNA networks
 Read the Redbook
Communications Server for Data Center Deployment on IBM Z

Same features as Communications Server for Data Center Deployment on Linux with the addition that this version supports hyper-sockets connections.
You may also be interested in IBM Host Access Client Package (HACP)

Flexible access for hosting applications on Windows, Unix and IBM zSystems® platforms in one package of powerful tools.

 IBM Host Access Transformation Services (HATS)

Reuse and transform your existing terminal applications.

 IBM z/OS Communications Server

A high-performance foundation for building and deploying networking applications on IBM z/OS.

 CICS Transaction Gateway

Secure access to CICS from Java, Java EE, .NET Framework and C and C++ applications.
