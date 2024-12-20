IBM Maximo has been a leading enterprise asset management solution in the industry for four decades, helping customers streamline work processes with a centralized platform for managing tasks, inventory, regulatory compliance and reporting capabilities.

IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS), the next generation of IBM Maximo, delivers a better user experience, faster integration, robust AI analytics and a broad range of cloud deployment options. IBM MAS provides organizations with a robust and modern asset management solution.

IBM MAS is an integrated application suite built on Red Hat OpenShift that offers portability with support for hybrid and on-premises deployments. It is an enterprise cloud-based asset management platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics to help optimize equipment performance, extend asset lifecycles and reduce operational downtime and costs. With IBM MAS, users can conveniently access key monitoring, maintenance and reliability applications from a single integrated platform, enabling seamless management across the business.

The next-generation IBM MAS streamlines installation and administration while enhancing the user experience with shared data, workflow, UX and flexible application usage. With expanded access to computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and enterprise asset managemen1' t (EAM) capabilities, asset performance management (APM) applications and reliability centered maintenance strategies (RCM), you and your team will be on the path to obtaining greater operational visibility of your assets through their lifecycle with faster ROI, increased productivity and operational uptime.

IBM Maximo customers will be required to move to IBM MAS when Maximo 7.x reaches End of Life (EOL). IBM MAS has been containerized to run specifically on Red Hat OpenShift. To ease this transition for customers unfamiliar with running containers in production, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with IBM and Red Hat to develop an IBM MAS on Red Hat OpenShift Service for AWS (ROSA) reference architecture.

In this blog post, we will walk through the recommended options for running IBM MAS on AWS, discuss the architecture and describe how the IBM, Red Hat and AWS components come together and provide a solid foundation for running IBM MAS. We will also explore the architectural decisions to consider so you can choose the one that best fits your organization’s needs.