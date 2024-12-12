IBM Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is a highly resilient and highly secure software-defined network (SDN) on which you can build isolated private clouds for your business operations while maintaining essential public cloud benefits. You choose your compute, storage and networking resources and we provide maximum availability and scalability, as well as various cost-effective options for your workload demands. IBM Cloud VPC is purpose-built for IaaS, PaaS and hybrid cloud needs with solutions for VMware, SAP, IBM Z® and more.
Your IBM Cloud VPC infrastructure is one of the most essential tools in your bottom-of-the-stack business operations. However, the costs associated with your cloud infrastructure can quickly add up. We get it. That’s why we continue to offer our popular IBM Cloud VPC promotion: the VPC1000, which gives you USD 1,000 worth of cost-free IBM Cloud credits to use toward select products in your VPC environment.. (The VPC1000 promotion is only applicable to newly provisioned products and or services on IBM Cloud VPC. This promotional offer is valid now until 31 December 2025. Promotional credits are only available to IBM Cloud Paygo, Subscription and Enterprise saving plan account types. Customer has four months to consume their IBM Cloud VPC credits after applying the VPC1000 promotion code before the credits are collected back.)
Below we break down a few ways that you can consume your free IBM Cloud credits on IBM Cloud VPC.
You can consume these 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors (codenamed Sapphire Rapids on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC or IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC. 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors on IBM Cloud VPC are designed to deliver high-performance cloud computing across some of the fastest-growing workload types in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, microservices, networking, databases and storage.
Help increase application security and protect selected code and data from modification with Intel® SGX®—now consumable with the VPC1000 promotion on 19 different IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC ranging from 2 to 128 vCPUs and 10 to 320 GB RAM. Confidential computing with Intel® SGX protects your data through hardware-based server security by using isolated memory regions that are known as encrypted enclaves. This hardware-based computation helps protect your data from disclosure or modification, which means your sensitive data is encrypted while it’s in virtual server instance memory by allowing applications to run in private memory space.
You can create a dedicated host to carve out a single-tenant compute node, free from users outside of your organization. Within that dedicated space, you can create virtual server instances according to your needs. Also, you can create dedicated host groups that contain dedicated hosts for a specific purpose. Because a dedicated host is a single-tenant space, only users within your account that have the required permissions can create instances on the host. When you create a dedicated host, you’re billed by the usage of the host on an hourly basis. You’re not billed for the vCPU and RAM associated with instances that are running on the host. When you provision a dedicated host, the host is owned and managed by IBM.
Provision high-performance data storage for your virtual server instances that you can provision within an IBM Cloud VPC. The VPC networking and infrastructure provides rapid scaling across zones, extra performance and added security. Choosing the optimal block storage volume size and performance level for your workloads is important, which is why when you provision IBM Cloud Block Storage for VPC, you can specify the size of your volume and the performance level that you require.
Instead of implementing a traditional site-to-site VPN solution, seamlessly connect your on-premises resources to your IBM Cloud VPC resources with a routed, OSI Layer-3 direct connection service featuring low latency and speeds up to 10 Gbps. IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicated for VPC delivers a single-tenant, fiber-based cross-connect into the IBM Cloud VPC network. Customers with colocation premises that are next to IBM Cloud points of presence (PoPs) and data centers can use this offering. Network service providers that deliver circuits to customers' on premises or other data centers can also use this offering.
If you’re curious about deploying your first workload on IBM Cloud VPC, or you’re an existing customer looking to provision new workloads, then the limited time promotion for IBM Cloud VPC is for you.
Do you have an IBM Cloud account? You’ll need one to establish your promotion participation. Once you have an account, you can enter promo code VPC1000 inside the bare metal or virtual server catalog provisioning experience.
Visit our IBM Cloud VPC solutions page to learn more about VPC networking, and all the products and services you can choose from when building your VPC environment.
